Amazfit Bip 6 With 1.97-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 14 Day Battery Life Launched: Price, Features

Amazfit Bip 6 is claimed to last for up to 26 days in battery-saving mode.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2025 19:40 IST
Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazfit Bip 6 is available in Black, Red, and Stone colourways

Highlights
  • Amazfit equips the Bip 6 smartwatch with over 400 watch faces
  • The smart wearable supports more than 140 preset workout modes
  • The Amazfit Bip 6 is backed by a 340mAh battery
Amazfit Bip 6 was launched in the US on Monday. The smartwatch comes with a 1.97-inch AMOLED screen, Bluetooth calling, and health monitoring features like heart rate, sleep, blood-oxygen and stress trackers. The smart wearable also supports GPS tracking with offline, downloadable maps. It comes with several preset sport modes including walking, running, cycling, outdoor and combat sports and more. The Amazfit Bip 6 is said to offer a battery life of up to 14 days with regular use and up to 26 days in battery-saving mode.

Amazfit Bip 6 Price, Availability

Amazfit Bip 6 price in the US is set at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,800) and is available for purchase via Amazon and the official website. The smartwatch is offered in Black, Charcoal, Red, and Stone colour options. The company has yet to confirm the Indian launch of the watch.

Amazfit Bip 6 Features, Specifications

The Amazfit Bip 6 sports a 1.97-inch circular AMOLED display with up to 2,000 nits peak brightness level, tempered glass cover, and anti-fingerprint coating. It runs on OpenAI-backed ZeppOS 4.5. The watch is compatible with the Zepp Coach and the Zepp App. It comes with health monitoring features like heart rate, blood oxygen level, stress, sleep and menstrual health trackers. It also offers users readiness scores and insights which help determine the body's preparedness for physical and mental activities for the day.

Amazfit equips the Bip 6 smartwatch with over 400 watch faces and more than 140 preset workout modes including walking, running, cycling, swimming, and dance as well as indoor, outdoor, water, ball and combat sports. The watch has an inbuilt speaker and a microphone and supports Bluetooth calling. It supports offline OSM maps for navigation as well, which uses imported maps that match the user's actual location to navigate. It is compatible with both Android and iOS and supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

The Amazfit Bip 6 is backed by a 340mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life with typical use and up to 6 days usage time with heavy use. It is said to last for up to 26 days in battery saver mode. The smartwatch comes with 5ATM water resistance. It offers camera and music control options as well. Without the straps, it measures 46.3 x 40.2 x 10.45mm in size and weighs 27.9g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
