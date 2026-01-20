Three older Far Cry games are getting a 60fps patch on current-generation consoles. Ubisoft has confirmed that Far Cry 3, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, and Far Cry Primal are getting a 60fps update on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on January 21. Last year, the company rolled out a 60fps patch for Far Cry 4 on current-gen consoles.

Three Far Cry Games Get 60 FPS Patch

Ubisoft confirmed it was updating the three Far Cry games on modern platforms in a post on X Monday.

The company first teased the 60fps update in a cryptic post, before confirming that Far Cry 3, Blood Dragon, and Far Cry Primal will get a performance boost on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

The 60fps patch will roll out to Far Cry 3 and Blood Dragon on January 21. Ubisoft also shared gameplay clips from the two titles running at 60fps. Ubisoft hasn't explicitly confirmed the release date for the 60fps patch for Far Cry Primal, but the game will likely get the update the same day as the other two Far Cry titles.

Starting January 2, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X users will be able to play the games at a smooth, 60fps frame rate. It's also worth noting that Far Cry 3, Blood Dragon, and Primal are available for free on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X as part of the Ubisoft+ Classics collection bundled with PS Plus Extra/Deluxe and Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions.

This is not the first time Ubisoft has rolled out a 60fps patch for older Far Cry games. In April 2025, Far Cry 4 received a 60fps update on current-gen consoles. Far Cry 5, on the other hand, received a 60fps patch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in March 2023.

The newest update means all Far Cry 3 and later games in the franchise will run at 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X starting January 21.

Far Cry 3 launched in 2012 and was a commercial and critical success for Ubisoft. The first-person shooter set a template for future titles in the franchise and for open world games in general. Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, a standalone expansion for Far Cry 3, launched in 2013. Far Cry 4 followed in 2014, while Far Cry Primal, a spinoff title set during prehistoric times, was released in 2016.

The last mainline Far Cry game, Far Cry 6 released in 2021. Ubisoft has not announced its plans for the next game in the franchise. The company, however, confirmed last year that it was delaying its “biggest productions” to allow for additional development time and create “best conditions for success”.

In October 2025, Ubisoft launched Vantage Studios, a Tencent-backed subsidiary that now handles the company's three biggest franchises: Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six.