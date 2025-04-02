Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Presentation Today: How to Watch, What to Expect

A Nintendo Switch 2 focussed Direct showcase is slated for Wednesday, where Nintendo will share more details about the Switch successor. The Switch 2 was revealed with a first-look trailer on January 16 that took the covers off the hybrid console. Nintendo unveiled the design of the Switch 2 but stopped short of diving into the device's features and hardware specifications. The company has now revealed that Wednesday's Nintendo Direct livestream, which will provide a closer look at the Switch 2, will be approximately 60 minutes long.

How to Watch Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Presentation

The Nintendo Direct presentation dedicated to the Switch 2 will be livestreamed Wednesday, April 2, on Nintendo's social channels. The stream will begin at 6am PT / 9am ET, or 6.30pm IST and will be “approximately 60 minutes long,” the description for the livestream on Nintendo's YouTube channel reads. The Direct presentation will be entirely dedicated to the Nintendo Switch successor.

What to Expect From Nintendo Direct

Nintendo is expected to reveal new details about the Switch 2 in the Direct presentation. While the console is confirmed to launch in 2025, the company is yet to announce a release date. The Direct presentation could reveal the Switch 2's launch date and pricing.

The showcase will also likely reveal games coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. In the first-look trailer, Nintendo teased the next Mario Kart title, presumably running on the Switch 2. The follow-up to Mario Kart 8 could be revealed at the Direct showcase, in addition to more first-party Nintendo titles.

Nintendo has confirmed Treehouse livestreams with hands-on gameplay for Nintendo Switch 2 games on April 3 and April 4. Treehouse streams typically involve developers playing new games and talking about them. The Direct presentation could likely reveal some of the titles coming to Switch 2, which could then get greater focus on Treehouse streams.

Join us on April 3rd and April 4th at 7 a.m. PT each day for a Nintendo Treehouse: Live | Nintendo Switch 2 presentation featuring hands-on gameplay of #NintendoSwitch2 games! pic.twitter.com/gsi0MqyZyZ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 1, 2025

The showcase will also likely discuss the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware, providing details about specifications, new and returning console features and the performance users can expect from the Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 New ‘C' Button

Nintendo has not provided details about the Switch 2 beyond the design of the device. The console is bigger than the original Switch and comes with redesigned Joy-Cons that seem to connect to the console via a magnetic snap-on mechanism. The first-look trailer showed the Switch 2 in a black colourway.

More recently, Nintendo has teased the new button on the right Joy-Con. The button, which was first seen unlabelled below the home button on the controller in the first-look trailer, can be seen with ‘C' label in the company's latest teaser on the Nintendo Today! app.

Nintendo has teased Switch 2's new C button ahead of the Direct tomorrow https://t.co/4SyXfifn56 pic.twitter.com/DAKZXPJnGC — Nintendo Everything (@NinEverything) April 1, 2025

The C button can be seen up close in the video and produces a special sound effect when pressed. The C button can now also be seen on the device on the Switch 2's official website. Nintendo will likely clarify the button's function at the Direct presentation on Wednesday.

A similar square shaped button exists on the left Joy-Con of the original Switch that is used to capture screenshots and gameplay clips. The same capture button can be seen on the left Joy-Con of the Switch 2, as well.

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons

Further, the new Joy-Cons were teased to get mouse functionality in the first-look trailer. A subsequent Nintendo patent published in February also suggested the same. The diagrams present in the patent showed the new Joy-Cons being used like a mouse.

The image showed a user holding the Joy-Con face down, with two fingers resting on top on the shoulder buttons and the thumb resting on the joystick, just like how one would grip a mouse. This week, Nintendo again teased the mouse functionality of the new Joy-Cons in a Nintendo Direct countdown image shared in the Nintendo Today! App.

