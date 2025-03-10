The Nintendo Switch 2 was unveiled in January, but official details about the hybrid console's hardware specifications and features aren't available yet. The first-look trailer for the device shed light on its design, port selection and new Joy-Con mechanism, but kept other details under wraps. Federal Communication Commission (FCC) filings, however, have revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 will support Near Field Communication (NFC) and Wi-Fi 6. The filings also confirm the Switch 2 will be chargeable via the new second USB Type-C port present on the top of the device.

FCC Filings Reveal Switch 2 Details

The documents in the FCC filings (as spotted by The Verge) confirm the RFID feature will be present on the right Joy Con of the Nintendo Switch 2, similar to its predecessor. In the filings, the Switch 2 bears the designation BEE-001, while the right and left Joy-Cons are referred to as BEE-014 and BEE-012, respectively.

The filing shows the console will get Wi-Fi 6 support with up to 80Mhz bandwidth — an upgrade over the Nintendo Switch's Wi-Fi 5. The documents also reveal the Switch 2 is rated for a maximum 15V AC adaptor, same as the original Switch. However, the filings also mention a 20V AC adapter.

Additionally, the filings reveal that the second USB Type-C port seen on top of the Switch 2 in the first-look trailer can be used to charge the console. The Switch came with a single USB Type-C port on the bottom.

Last month, renders of the Switch 2 leaked to show its design from various angles. The Switch 2 has been rumoured to come with a more powerful dock than its predecessor. A Nintendo patent published in February also suggested the new Joy-Cons would feature a new magnetic connection mechanism, as was evident in the console's reveal trailer. The Switch 2 has ditched its predecessor's sliding rail mechanism for connecting Joy-Cons to the device in favour of a snap-on mechanism.

Nintendo, meanwhile, is yet to share hardware specifications and details on the console's capabilities but is set to host a Nintendo Direct presentation focussed on the Switch 2 on April 2. The Nintendo Switch 2 was revealed on January 16 and will launch sometime in 2025.