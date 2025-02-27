The Nintendo Switch 2 leaks refuse to die down even after the hybrid gaming console's reveal last month. The device was subject to several leaks and rumours that shed light on its design and features ahead of the announcement from Nintendo. Now, new images have surfaced online that seem to be computer-aided renders of the Switch 2's dock. While the front view of the new dock could be seen in the official reveal, the new renders show it from different angles.

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Renders Leak

The images were posted on Famiboards forum (as spotted by VGC) in a discussion thread over future Nintendo hardware and technology. According to a post on the thread, the latest leak seems to be from the same leaker who posted renders of the Nintendo Switch 2 on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu last year.

The renders show the Switch 2 dock from various angles and the images resemble the dock seen in Nintendo's reveal. In the renders, the dock is seen sporting vents for thermal management. No official specifications or details about the dock or the hybrid console are available yet.

In December 2024, A tipster, who claimed to have experienced the Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on, said that the console would come with a more powerful dock than its predecessor. According to the tipster, the Switch 2 will come with a dock rated for 60W, with the hybrid console itself rated for 45W. These numbers, if true, would be an improvement on the Nintendo Switch, which draws around 18W of power from its 39W AC adapter.

In the official Switch 2 reveal, the dock appeared to be larger, sporting a more rounded design when compared to the Nintendo Switch dock. Nintendo has not shared hardware specifications for the Switch 2 yet, but will hold a Switch 2-focussed Nintendo Direct stream on April 2.

While official details about the upcoming console remain awaited, a Nintendo patent published earlier this month suggests Switch 2 Joy-Cons will sport magnets to enable the new snap-on connecting mechanism. Additionally, the patent also suggests the new Joy-Cons will come with mouse functionality.

Nintendo has not yet announced a release date for the Switch 2, but the console is confirmed to launch in 2025. Earlier this month, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said the company was preparing to meet the high demand for the Switch 2 to prevent resellers from impacting the console's stock at launch.