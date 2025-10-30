The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the Vivo S30 Pro Mini for the Chinese market. A tipster has leaked key specifications of purported smartphone. It is tipped to be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. While exact specifications remain under wraps, it is said to carry a bigger battery than the standard Vivo X300 model. The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is speculated to debut in the global markets as the Vivo X300 FE.

Vivo S50 Pro Mini Key Specifications Tipped

According to tipster Digital Chat Station's (translated from Chinese) post on Weibo, the Vivo S50 Pro Mini will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. The chipset, however, is yet to be announced by Qualcomm. Previous reports hinted towards the inclusion of Dimensity 9400+ on the upcoming handset, but the tipster said that the upcoming Snapdragon chip has a stronger CPU architecture and is fabricated using TSMC's N3p process, giving it several advantages.

Key specifications of the Vivo S50 Pro Mini

The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is tipped to sport a 6.3-inch flat display. Previous reports suggest that it could be an OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution. For optics, it is expected to come with a periscope telephoto camera.

Although battery specifications remain under wraps, the tipster hinted towards what to expect. Responding to a user's comment, DCS said that the purported Vivo S50 Pro Mini will have a battery with a capacity bigger than the unit on the standard Vivo X300. For reference, it packs a 6,040mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support.

Previously, the tipster claimed that the Vivo S50 Pro Mini will support up to 120Hz refresh rate. It will feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security. Additionally, the handset is tipped to come with a metal frame. The handset is also said to boast a triple rear camera setup. It could get a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

While its global launch remains unconfirmed, the purported Vivo S50 Pro Mini may be introduced as the Vivo X300 FE. For context, the Vivo S30 Pro Mini was introduced as the Vivo X200 FE earlier this year.