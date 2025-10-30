Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo S50 Pro Mini Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of China Launch; Could Debut Globally as Vivo X300 FE

Vivo S50 Pro Mini Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of China Launch; Could Debut Globally as Vivo X300 FE

The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is speculated to debut in the global markets as the Vivo X300 FE.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 October 2025 13:23 IST
Vivo S50 Pro Mini Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of China Launch; Could Debut Globally as Vivo X300 FE

Vivo X200 FE was launched as a rebranded Vivo S30 Mini earlier this year

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo S50 Pro Mini is tipped to feature upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip
  • The phone may sport a 6.3-inch flat OLED screen with 1.5K resolution
  • It could house a larger battery than the Vivo X300’s 6,040mAh unit
Advertisement

The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the Vivo S30 Pro Mini for the Chinese market. A tipster has leaked key specifications of purported smartphone. It is tipped to be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. While exact specifications remain under wraps, it is said to carry a bigger battery than the standard Vivo X300 model. The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is speculated to debut in the global markets as the Vivo X300 FE.

Vivo S50 Pro Mini Key Specifications Tipped

According to tipster Digital Chat Station's (translated from Chinese) post on Weibo, the Vivo S50 Pro Mini will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. The chipset, however, is yet to be announced by Qualcomm. Previous reports hinted towards the inclusion of Dimensity 9400+ on the upcoming handset, but the tipster said that the upcoming Snapdragon chip has a stronger CPU architecture and is fabricated using TSMC's N3p process, giving it several advantages.

vivo s50 pro mini leak dcs Vivo X300 FE

Key specifications of the Vivo S50 Pro Mini

The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is tipped to sport a 6.3-inch flat display. Previous reports suggest that it could be an OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution. For optics, it is expected to come with a periscope telephoto camera.

Although battery specifications remain under wraps, the tipster hinted towards what to expect. Responding to a user's comment, DCS said that the purported Vivo S50 Pro Mini will have a battery with a capacity bigger than the unit on the standard Vivo X300. For reference, it packs a 6,040mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support.

Previously, the tipster claimed that the Vivo S50 Pro Mini will support up to 120Hz refresh rate. It will feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security. Additionally, the handset is tipped to come with a metal frame. The handset is also said to boast a triple rear camera setup. It could get a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

While its global launch remains unconfirmed, the purported Vivo S50 Pro Mini may be introduced as the Vivo X300 FE. For context, the Vivo S30 Pro Mini was introduced as the Vivo X200 FE earlier this year.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo S50 Pro Mini, Vivo S50 Pro Mini Specifications, Vivo X300 FE, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Confirms Gemini 3 AI Model Release Timeline: Tipped to Offer Improved Reasoning
PS Plus Monthly Games for November Include Stray, EA Sports WRC 24 and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
Vivo S50 Pro Mini Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of China Launch; Could Debut Globally as Vivo X300 FE
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300 Series Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series Confirmed to Be Available in India via Flipkart
  3. Instagram Lets Some Users 'Tune' Their Reels Algorithm
  4. Top OTT Releases of the Week: Kantara Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1, Idli Kadai, and More
  5. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched With Glyph Light At This Price
  6. Microsoft Azure Outage: What Caused the Issue, How It Was Resolved
  7. Gemini 3 AI Model Will Be Released Soon, Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai
  8. Vivo S50 Pro Mini Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Launched in India With Vega OS
  10. Nothing Phone 3a Lite First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 8 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India in November; Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
  2. Samsung Wallet Updated With UPI Onboarding and Support for Biometric Payments
  3. OpenAI Lays Groundwork for Juggernaut IPO at Up to $1 Trillion Valuation
  4. Lava Agni 4 Teased to Feature Metal Design and Flat Edges, Could Launch in India Soon
  5. Bitcoin’s Price Continues to Fall as Markets React to US Fed Rate Cut
  6. PS Plus Monthly Games for November Include Stray, EA Sports WRC 24 and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
  7. Vivo S50 Pro Mini Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of China Launch; Could Debut Globally as Vivo X300 FE
  8. Google Confirms Gemini 3 AI Model Release Timeline: Tipped to Offer Improved Reasoning
  9. Google Brings Major Changes to Play Store Operations in the US After Epic Games Ruling
  10. Grammarly Rebrands to Superhuman, Introduces New Agentic AI Assistant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »