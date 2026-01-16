Resident Evil Requiem Gets New Leon Gameplay at Resident Evil Showcase

Resident Evil Requiem, the upcoming survival horror game from Capcom, got a new look at gameplay at the Resident Evil showcase on Thursday. Capcom showed more of the action gameplay accessible to players via Leon S. Kennedy, the second protagonist of the game. Resident Evil Requiem is set to launch across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on February 27.

The Resident Evil showcase addressed the reveal of Leon as Requiem's second playable protagonist at The Game Awards 2025. Capcom had initially revealed FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft as the game's protagonist and emphasised stealth-focussed survival horror gameplay. With Leon, Resident Evil Requiem will allow players to experience brutal action gameplay in contrast to Grace's character, who relies on stealth.

Resident Evil Reqiuem Gameplay Details

Game director Koshi Nakanishi said that players will essentially be able to play two different games with Grace and Leon, with the former's parts more similar to the horror aspects of Resident Evil 2 and 7, and the latter's parts replicating the thrilling tension of Resident Evil 4.

Capcom shared a new look at Leon's gameplay in Requiem, which will be focussed on shooting and melee attacks. Leon can shoot enemies in the leg and finish them off with a powerful kick.

Aside from guns, Leon will also be armed with a tomahawk that can be used to parry incoming melee attacks and land a finishing blow on weakened infected. He will also be able to pick up weapons dropped by enemies. In the new gameplay, Leon can be seen picking up a chainsaw and slicing an enemy in two.

Leon will be armed with a tomahawk in Resident Evil Requiem

Photo Credit: Capcom

In contrast to the bloody action gameplay of Leon, Grace's sections in Resident Evil Requiem will take place in narrow areas. She will have limited access to ammo and will have to sneak around enemies to survive. Grace, however, will get a powerful revolver, called “Requiem”, that can take out multiple enemies in a single shot.

Capcom has also introduced a new crafting system, wherein players will need to use infected blood to create specialised injectors.

Players will be able to switch between first and third-person perspectives for both Leon and Grace. The game will also come with three difficulty settings: Casual, Standard (Modern), and Standard (Classic), which will require players to use ink ribbons to save the game.

Capcom also detailed the benefits bundled with the Deluxe Edition of Resident Evil Requiem. These include additional costumes for Leon and Grace, weapon skins, and screen filters.

The company confirmed that in addition to PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2, Resident Evil Requiem will also be cloud playable on GeForce Now when it launches on February 27.