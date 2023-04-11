Samsung is expected to launch the flagship Galaxy Tab S9 series with Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra models later this year. As per a new leak, the South Korean company might be working on a Galaxy Z Tab with a foldable screen. The new foldable tablet could be launched alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 later this year. Samsung currently leads the foldable smartphone market and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are the latest foldable smartphones from the brand. However, Apple is also expected to launch a foldable iPad in 2025.

Tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) on Twitter suggested the possible arrival of the first foldable tablet from Samsung later this year. It is expected to come with the Galaxy Z Tab moniker and will be launched alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Apple is also speculated to launch its first foldable iPad in 2025. If the latest rumour turns out to be true, the arrival of the Galaxy Z Tab will help Samsung have an edge over the Cupertino-based company and capture market share.

Samsung hasn't yet announced any details regarding a foldable tablet so far. Therefore, these details should be taken with a pinch of salt. However, the company did tease possible foldable tablet concepts during CES 2023 in Las Vegas.

The South Korean giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 series in the second half of 2023. The lineup is expected to comprise Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra models and they will succeed the Galaxy Tab S8 series that made its debut last year.

As per leaks, the Galaxy Tab S9 series is tipped to run on Android 13 with One UI 5.1. They could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. They are likely to feature an IP67 build for water and dust resistance as well.

Foldable phones are all the talk these days, and Samsung currently dominates the space. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are the latest foldable devices from the company. Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Motorola, have also introduced their own foldables, whereas Apple, Realme, and Google, are rumoured to be working on flagship handsets with foldable designs.

