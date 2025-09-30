Silent Hill f has sold one million copies across physical and digital formats, publisher Konami confirmed Monday. The survival horror title, which released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on September 25, took just one day to reach the sales milestone. The game has crossed one million copies sold faster than Konami's Silent Hill 2 remake.

Konami said Monday that Silent Hill f sold one million units by September 26, a day after its release. The sales figure includes digital and physical sales on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft store.

“This achievement reinforces the series' status as an iconic horror franchise that continues to resonate with fans yearning for an unsettling psychological horror experience,” Konami said on its website. “Through the lens of SILENT HILL f, players dive into a haunting narrative by Ryukishi07 based on a “beautiful yet horrifying” artistic vision.”

Silent Hil f is set in the fictional Japanese village of Ebisugaoka in the 1960s

Photo Credit: Konami

Silent Hill f Selling Faster Than Silent Hill 2 Remake

Konami also confirmed that its newest horror game was selling faster across different regions, including Japan, than last year's Silent Hill 2 remake.

“The remake of "SILENT HILL 2", which was released last year, exceeded 1 million units shipped worldwide in about a week after its release, and the number of shipments of "SILENT HILL f" has increased at a faster pace in various regions, including Japan. As the latest work in the series, it has received a great response both domestically and internationally,” the company said in a statement on its Japanese website.

🎊 SILENT HILL f has sold over 1 million copies worldwide in just 3 days!

Thank you to all players who joined this adventure of psychological horror. We hope you've found the beauty in terror in this world set in Japan's Showa era. ⛩️🌫️#SILENTHILLf #Konami #NeoBards #Silenthill https://t.co/4P4kAHydjY pic.twitter.com/SubJ1lI74E — NeoBards Entertainment Ltd. (@NeoBards) September 29, 2025

Silent Hill f developer, Neobards Entertainment, thanked fans for playing the game. “Thank you to all players who joined this adventure of psychological horror. We hope you've found the beauty in terror in this world set in Japan's Showa era,” the studio said in a post on X.

Silent Hill f has also received critical acclaim. The game has a Metacritic score of 86 and its Steam reviews stand at ‘Very positive' after more than 3,000 reviews.

The horror game is set in Japan for the first time in Silent Hill history. It tells the story of high school student Hinako Shimizu, taking on nightmarish horrors in her fictional rural of Ebisugaoka in the 1960s.