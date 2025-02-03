Technology News
The Sims 1 and 2 Re-Released on PC, Legacy Collection Includes All Expansions

Both games do not feature remastered graphics or gameplay but have been updated to support modern computers and Windows 10 and 11 operating systems.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 February 2025 12:44 IST
The Sims 1 and 2 Re-Released on PC, Legacy Collection Includes All Expansions

Photo Credit: EA/ Maxis

The Sims 2 Legacy Collection is priced at Rs. 1,799

Highlights
  • The Sims 1 and 2 are available on EA app, Epic Games Store, and Steam
  • The games been updated to support modern computers and Windows 10 and 11
  • The Sims 1 and 2 Legacy Collection will also support old save files
The Sims and the Sims 2, two classic titles from the social simulation franchise, have been re-released. The two games are now available on PC via the EA app, Epic Games Store, and Steam as part of The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle. They can also be purchased as The Sims Legacy Collection and The Sims 2 Legacy Collection separately. The re-release version of the games includes all previous bonus content and DLCs, but it does not come with updated graphics.

The Sims 1 and 2 Legacy Collection Now Available

Publisher EA announced The Sims and The Sims 2 re-release Friday, detailing all the bonus content bundled with the games.

“To celebrate our legacy and honor the incredible fans that have been with us along the way, we're re-releasing two fan-favorite titles that contain familiar neighborhoods and beloved characters – such as the sneaky burglar, unpredictable genie, and Sunny the Tragic Clown – that started it all,” EA said in the announcement.

The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle includes the Legacy Collection version of the two games, original characters and music, and all pre-existing DLCs.

Both games do not feature remastered graphics or gameplay but have been updated to support modern computers and Windows 10 and 11 operating systems. The Sims 1 and 2 Legacy Collection also feature an updated rendering engine and more versatile pixel resolution scaling on large monitors, according to EA. Some legacy and community reported Bugs on The Sims 2 have been fixed, as well.

The Sims 1 still runs at its original resolution, but when played on larger monitors, users will have the option to scale pixels by hitting Alt+Enter and cycling through available options.

The re-release version of both games will also support old save files, which can be copied over to a new save path.

The Sims: Legacy Collection includes the The Sims, The Sims 4: Throwback Fit Kit, and all previous DLCs — The Sims: Livin' Large, The Sims: House Party, The Sims: Hot Date, The Sims: Vacation, The Sims: Unleashed, The Sims: Superstar, and The Sims: Makin' Magic.

The Sims 2 Legacy Collection includes The Sims 2 base game, The Sims 4: Grunge Revival Kit, and all previous DLCs — The Sims 2: University, The Sims 2: Nightlife, The Sims 2: Open for Business, The Sims 2: Pets, The Sims 2: Bon Voyage, The Sims 2: Seasons, The Sims 2: FreeTime, The Sims 2: Apartment Life, The Sims 2: Holiday Party Pack, The Sims 2: Family Fun Stuff, The Sims 2: Glamour Life Stuff, The Sims 2: Happy Holiday Stuff, The Sims 2: Celebration! Stuff, The Sims 2: H&M Fashion Stuff, The Sims 2: Teen Style Stuff, The Sims 2: Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff, and The Sims 2: Mansion & Garden Stuff.

The Sims 1 and 2 Legacy Collection versions are priced at Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 1,799, respectively, on the EA app, Steam and Epic Games Store. The two games can be bought together as part of The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle for Rs. 2,199.

The Sims Legacy Collection

The Sims Legacy Collection

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Simulation
Platform PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series The Sims
PEGI Rating 12+
The Sims 2 Legacy Collection

The Sims 2 Legacy Collection

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Simulation
Platform PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series The Sims
PEGI Rating 12+
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
The Sims 1 and 2 Re-Released on PC, Legacy Collection Includes All Expansions
