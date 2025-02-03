The Sims and the Sims 2, two classic titles from the social simulation franchise, have been re-released. The two games are now available on PC via the EA app, Epic Games Store, and Steam as part of The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle. They can also be purchased as The Sims Legacy Collection and The Sims 2 Legacy Collection separately. The re-release version of the games includes all previous bonus content and DLCs, but it does not come with updated graphics.

The Sims 1 and 2 Legacy Collection Now Available

Publisher EA announced The Sims and The Sims 2 re-release Friday, detailing all the bonus content bundled with the games.

“To celebrate our legacy and honor the incredible fans that have been with us along the way, we're re-releasing two fan-favorite titles that contain familiar neighborhoods and beloved characters – such as the sneaky burglar, unpredictable genie, and Sunny the Tragic Clown – that started it all,” EA said in the announcement.

The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle includes the Legacy Collection version of the two games, original characters and music, and all pre-existing DLCs.

They're BACK! The Sims & The Sims 2 are available now across three bundles on PC via EA app for Windows, Steam and Epic Games Store 🎉 https://t.co/0NCGcPcWwt#TheSims25 pic.twitter.com/0h4msqrKZw — The Sims (@TheSims) January 31, 2025

Both games do not feature remastered graphics or gameplay but have been updated to support modern computers and Windows 10 and 11 operating systems. The Sims 1 and 2 Legacy Collection also feature an updated rendering engine and more versatile pixel resolution scaling on large monitors, according to EA. Some legacy and community reported Bugs on The Sims 2 have been fixed, as well.

The Sims 1 still runs at its original resolution, but when played on larger monitors, users will have the option to scale pixels by hitting Alt+Enter and cycling through available options.

The re-release version of both games will also support old save files, which can be copied over to a new save path.

The Sims: Legacy Collection includes the The Sims, The Sims 4: Throwback Fit Kit, and all previous DLCs — The Sims: Livin' Large, The Sims: House Party, The Sims: Hot Date, The Sims: Vacation, The Sims: Unleashed, The Sims: Superstar, and The Sims: Makin' Magic.

The Sims 2 Legacy Collection includes The Sims 2 base game, The Sims 4: Grunge Revival Kit, and all previous DLCs — The Sims 2: University, The Sims 2: Nightlife, The Sims 2: Open for Business, The Sims 2: Pets, The Sims 2: Bon Voyage, The Sims 2: Seasons, The Sims 2: FreeTime, The Sims 2: Apartment Life, The Sims 2: Holiday Party Pack, The Sims 2: Family Fun Stuff, The Sims 2: Glamour Life Stuff, The Sims 2: Happy Holiday Stuff, The Sims 2: Celebration! Stuff, The Sims 2: H&M Fashion Stuff, The Sims 2: Teen Style Stuff, The Sims 2: Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff, and The Sims 2: Mansion & Garden Stuff.

The Sims 1 and 2 Legacy Collection versions are priced at Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 1,799, respectively, on the EA app, Steam and Epic Games Store. The two games can be bought together as part of The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle for Rs. 2,199.