PS VR2 and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds are discounted in the sale
Select DualShock controllers also get discounts during Days of Play sale
Days of Play promotion brings discounts on PlayStation Store, as well
Advertisement
Sony kicked off its annual Days of Play promotion on Wednesday, bringing discounts on PS5 consoles, games and accessories in select regions. The event will last from May 28 to June 11 and will also feature discounts on hundreds of digital games and add-ons on the PlayStation Store. In India, the Days of Play sale brings discounts of PS5 and PS4 games and PS5 peripherals, including the PS VR2 headset, select DualShock controllers and more.
The PlayStation Days of Play sale in India brings discounts on popular first-party titles like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök. Gran Turismo 7, The Last of Us Part 1, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut and more.