Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Sony Announces Days of Play Sale, With Discounts on PS5 Games and Accessories

Sony Announces Days of Play Sale, With Discounts on PS5 Games and Accessories

The PlayStation Days of Play sale in India brings discounts on popular first-party titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök and more.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 May 2025 13:06 IST
Sony Announces Days of Play Sale, With Discounts on PS5 Games and Accessories

Photo Credit: Sony

Days of Play sale is live till June 11

Highlights
  • PS VR2 and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds are discounted in the sale
  • Select DualShock controllers also get discounts during Days of Play sale
  • Days of Play promotion brings discounts on PlayStation Store, as well
Advertisement

Sony kicked off its annual Days of Play promotion on Wednesday, bringing discounts on PS5 consoles, games and accessories in select regions. The event will last from May 28 to June 11 and will also feature discounts on hundreds of digital games and add-ons on the PlayStation Store. In India, the Days of Play sale brings discounts of PS5 and PS4 games and PS5 peripherals, including the PS VR2 headset, select DualShock controllers and more.

The PlayStation Days of Play sale in India brings discounts on popular first-party titles like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök. Gran Turismo 7, The Last of Us Part 1, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut and more.

Days of Play offers will be available from May 28 to June 11 across Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, Sony Centre, Reliance Digital, Blinkit and other participating retailers.

PS5 and PS4 Games Discounted During Days of Play

Games MRP Sale Price Platform
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,999 PS5
Gran Turismo 7 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,999 PS5
God of War Ragnarök Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,999 PS5
The Last of Us Part 1 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,999 PS5
Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,999 PS5
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,999 PS5
Returnal Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,999 PS5
Demon's Souls Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,999 PS5
Until Dawn Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,999 PS5
Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,999 PS5
Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,999 PS5
Lego Horizon Adventures Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,499 PS5
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,999 PS5
Gran Turismo 7 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,999 PS4
God of War Ragnarök Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,999 PS4
Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,999 PS4
Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,999 PS4
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,999 PS4
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,999 PS4
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,499 PS5
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,999 PS5
Horizon Forbidden West Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,999 PS4
Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,999 PS4
Helldivers 2 Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,999 PS5
The Last of Us Part II Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,499 PS4
Days Gone Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,499 PS4
Detroit: Become Human Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,499 PS4
Bloodborne GOTY Rs. 1,999 Rs. 1,499 PS4
Uncharted Collection Rs. 1,499 Rs. 999 PS4
The Last of Us Remastered Rs. 1,499 Rs. 999 PS4
God of War Rs. 1,499 Rs. 999 PS4
God of War 3 Remastered Rs. 1,499 Rs. 999 PS4

The Days of Play sale also brings discounts on PS5 accessories, including the PS VR2 headset, DualSense controllers and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds.

PS5 Peripherals Discounted During Days of Play

Peripherals MRP Sale Price
PS VR2 Rs. 44,999 Rs. 39,999
Pulse Explore wireless earbuds Rs. 18,990 Rs. 15,990
DualSense Edge controller Rs. 18,990 Rs. 15,990
DualSense Metallic Blue/Red/Silver controller Rs. 6,849 Rs. 4,849
DualSense Chroma Collection controller Rs. 6,849 Rs. 4,849
DualSense White Controller Rs. 6,390 Rs. 4,390
DualSense Black Controller Rs. 6,390 Rs. 4,390
DualSense Ice Blue controller Rs. 6,390 Rs. 4,390
DualSense Grey Cameo Controller Rs. 6,390 Rs. 4,390
DualSense Cosmic Red Controller Rs. 6,390 Rs. 4,390
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: PS5, Sony, PlayStation, PS4, Days of Play, Days of Play Sale
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Motorola Edge 2025 With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, New AI Key Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Sony Announces Days of Play Sale, With Discounts on PS5 Games and Accessories
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mozilla's Pocket Shuts Down in July: Try These Four Pocket Alternatives
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Announces Days of Play Sale, With Discounts on PS5 Games and Accessories
  2. Motorola Edge 2025 With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, New AI Key Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Mistral Agents API With Web Search Tool and Improved Memory Function Announced
  4. Motorola Razr 60 With MediaTek Dimensity 7400X SoC, 3.6-Inch pOLED Cover Screen Launched in India
  5. Samsung's Project Moohan XR Headset Arrives on Geekbench With a Snapdragon XR Chipset
  6. Realme Neo 7 Turbo Display, Battery Details Revealed Ahead of May 29 Launch
  7. Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Leaked Hands-on Video Showcases Slim Design; Compared With Galaxy S25 Edge
  8. Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch Dedicated Gaming App for iPhone, iPad, Mac and TV
  9. WhatsApp for iPad With Support for Stage Manager and Other Multitasking Features Released
  10. WhatsApp Reportedly Developing Unified Chat Media Hub Feature for Web Client
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »