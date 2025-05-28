Sony kicked off its annual Days of Play promotion on Wednesday, bringing discounts on PS5 consoles, games and accessories in select regions. The event will last from May 28 to June 11 and will also feature discounts on hundreds of digital games and add-ons on the PlayStation Store. In India, the Days of Play sale brings discounts of PS5 and PS4 games and PS5 peripherals, including the PS VR2 headset, select DualShock controllers and more.

The PlayStation Days of Play sale in India brings discounts on popular first-party titles like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök. Gran Turismo 7, The Last of Us Part 1, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut and more.

Days of Play offers will be available from May 28 to June 11 across Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, Sony Centre, Reliance Digital, Blinkit and other participating retailers.

PS5 and PS4 Games Discounted During Days of Play

Games MRP Sale Price Platform Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,999 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,999 PS5 God of War Ragnarök Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,999 PS5 The Last of Us Part 1 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,999 PS5 Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,999 PS5 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,999 PS5 Returnal Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,999 PS5 Demon's Souls Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,999 PS5 Until Dawn Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,999 PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,999 PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,999 PS5 Lego Horizon Adventures Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,499 PS5 Sackboy: A Big Adventure Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,999 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,999 PS4 God of War Ragnarök Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,999 PS4 Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,999 PS4 Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,999 PS4 Sackboy: A Big Adventure Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,999 PS4 The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,999 PS4 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,499 PS5 Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,999 PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,999 PS4 Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,999 PS4 Helldivers 2 Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,999 PS5 The Last of Us Part II Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,499 PS4 Days Gone Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,499 PS4 Detroit: Become Human Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,499 PS4 Bloodborne GOTY Rs. 1,999 Rs. 1,499 PS4 Uncharted Collection Rs. 1,499 Rs. 999 PS4 The Last of Us Remastered Rs. 1,499 Rs. 999 PS4 God of War Rs. 1,499 Rs. 999 PS4 God of War 3 Remastered Rs. 1,499 Rs. 999 PS4

The Days of Play sale also brings discounts on PS5 accessories, including the PS VR2 headset, DualSense controllers and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds.

PS5 Peripherals Discounted During Days of Play