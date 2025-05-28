Technology News
Motorola Edge 2025 With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, New AI Key Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 2025 has a 50-megapixel front camera with autofocus.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 May 2025 12:51 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 2025 has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 2025 has a 6.7-inch display
  • The Edge 2025 houses a 5,200mAh battery
  • It gets an AI Key, that gives access to an array of Moto AI features
Motorola Edge 2025 was launched in the US on Tuesday. The latest Edge series phone by the Lenovo-owned brand runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC. The Edge 2025 has a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The handset also comes with a new AI Key, which lets users quickly access the Moto AI-powered features. It is backed by a 5,200mAh battery with both wired and wireless charging support. The Motorola Edge 2025 is claimed to meet the IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. 

Motorola Edge 2025 Price

The Motorola Edge 2025 is priced at $549 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It will be available for purchase in the US starting June 5 via the Motorola website, Best Buy, and Amazon.com. It comes in a single Deep Forest shade.

It is confirmed to be available on more platforms, including T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, Total Wireless, Visible, Spectrum, and Xfinity Mobile, in the coming months. The Motorola Edge 2025 will go on sale in Canada starting June 5.

Motorola Edge 2025 Specifications

Motorola Edge 2025 runs on Android 15 with Hello UI and sports a 6.7-inch Super HD (1,220x2,712 pixels) pOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 446ppi pixel density, and 4,500 nits peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 2025 has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main rear camera with a Sony Lytia 700C 1/1.56-inch sensor. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens with a 122-degree field of view and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, it has a 50-megapixel front camera with autofocus. The handset offers a Photo Enhancement Engine to reduce noise and improve picture quality.

The Motorola Edge 2025 boasts a new AI Key on the side. By pressing this key, users will gain access to an array of Moto AI features and prompts, including Next Move, Catch Me Up, Pay Attention, and Remember This.

The Next Move recognises what's on a user's screen and provides next steps in real time. The Catch Me Up feature summarises missed notifications that come through while the device is not being used, while the Pay Attention functionality records, transcribes, and summarises conversations or meetings. The Remember This feature memorises information stemming from photos or notes when requested and later recalls key details, context, and facts when prompted. The Motorola Edge 2025 users will also have access to Gemini Live and Google's Circle to Search.

Connectivity options on the Motorola Edge 2025 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, Galileo and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor and SAR sensor. It has IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and a military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability certification. The handset includes Hi-Res certified speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Motorola Edge 2025 houses a 5,200mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging and 15W wireless charging (wireless charger sold separately). The battery is claimed to provide up to two days of power on a single charge. It measures 161.19 x 73.06 x 7.99mm and weighs 181 grams.

 

