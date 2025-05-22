Technology News
Sony to Fully Shut Down PlayStation Stars Loyalty Program Next Year

PlayStation Stars program rewarded members redeemable loyalty points and digital collectibles for playing games and completing activities.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 May 2025 16:22 IST
Sony to Fully Shut Down PlayStation Stars Loyalty Program Next Year

Photo Credit: Sony

PlayStation Stars program launched in 2022

Highlights
  • The PlayStation Stars loyalty program is no longer accepting new members
  • The program will fully wind down on November 2, 2026
  • Members can earn digital collectibles and points until July 23, 2025
Sony is shutting down its PlayStation Stars loyalty program that rewarded members for playing games and completing activities on its platform. The program is no longer accepting new members but will fully wind down on November 2, 2026, the company said. Existing PlayStation Star members will be able to earn digital collectibles and points until July 23, 2025, beyond which all program benefits and rewards will be halted.

PlayStation Stars Program is Ending

PlayStation Stars launched in 2022 in select regions and offered digital collectibles to players on the platform. Sony said it would assess its findings from the program as its current version shuts down.

“Since launching the program, we've learned a lot from evaluating the types of activities our players respond best to, and as a company, we are always evolving with player and industry trends,” the company said in a PlayStation Blog post Wednesday.

“Through this evaluation, we have decided to refocus our efforts and will be winding down the current version of PlayStation Stars. We will continue to evaluate our key findings from this program, and are looking into ways to build upon these learnings.”

When is PlayStation Stars Ending?

While the loyalty program is not accepting any new members, existing members will be able to earn digital collectibles, points and level up their status until July 23, 2025, following which all new PlayStation Stars campaigns, rewards or benefits will be halted.

Current members can also continue to redeem their points as long as they don't expire until November 2, 2026, when the program will fully end. However, if existing PlayStation Stars members cancel their membership, they won't be able to rejoin the program and will lose all earned points, Sony said. Earned digital collectibles, however, will remain accessible.

“We want to thank all of our players for supporting PlayStation Stars since the launch in 2022. As we explore new ways to evolve our loyalty program efforts for the future, we'll continue to celebrate all of our players through the various community activities we have planned,” Sony said.

PlayStation Stars program was launched in 2022 and required an active PSN account to join for free. The loyalty program rewarded members for completing different campaigns and activities — like playing a game or earning specific trophies — on the PlayStation platform and was accessible through the PlayStation App on iOS and Android.

Rewards included digital collectibles and loyalty points that could be redeemed in a catalog that may include PSN wallet funds, digital collectibles and select PlayStation Store products.

Sony has initiated several community programs for PlayStation users in the past. Earlier this year, the company announced a unified beta testing program for PS5 and PC games and other PlayStation experiences.

