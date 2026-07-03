Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Xbox Will Reportedly Allow Users to Digitise Physical Games, Ship Project Helix Without Disc Drive

Xbox Will Reportedly Allow Users to Digitise Physical Games, Ship Project Helix Without Disc Drive

The disc-to-digital feature will reportedly allow users to digitise Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X game discs.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 July 2026 13:33 IST
Xbox Will Reportedly Allow Users to Digitise Physical Games, Ship Project Helix Without Disc Drive

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Project Helix could likely arrive without a disc drive

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Sony will discontinue game disc production from January 2028
  • Project Helix is Microsoft's next-gen Xbox console
  • Disc-to-digital feature is currently being tested internally at Xbox
Advertisement

Xbox is reportedly following PlayStation into a discless future for its consoles and games. The company is said to be working on a feature that will let Xbox users digitise their physical game collections as it looks to abandon the disc format, as well. To that end, Microsoft will reportedly launch the next-generation Xbox console, Project Helix, without a disc drive.

Sony announced this week that it would discontinue production of discs for all new games coming to PlayStation consoles starting January 28. The announcement has elicited sharp reactions from gamers and industry insiders, but it seems platform holders are ready to embrace an all-digital future.

Xbox Testing Disc-to-Digital Feature

According to The Verge, Microsoft will likely follow Sony and stop production of physical discs for Xbox titles. But the company is also readying a solution for Xbox users with physical game collections dating back years. Citing sources familiar with Microsoft's plans, the report claims that the Xbox parent is working on a disc-to-digital feature that will allow Xbox users to digitise their physical game collections.

Testing is said to have begun on the feature as references to “enable Disc2Digital” were spotted in the Xbox PC app code in May. Unlike full backwards compatibility on Xbox consoles, the disc-to-digital feature will reportedly only support Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X physical games.

As per the report, the disc-to-digital feature will grant users a digital entitlement for the game once they insert a compatible disc, install the title, and start playing on an Xbox console. Crucially, the digital entitlement will be tied to the disc and will be transferrable — that means you can lend the disc to a friend, and the licence will move to their account. Discs will continue to work once they're digitised and will be required to transfer the digital entitlement for the game to a new account.

The feature is currently undergoing internal testing, but Microsoft may announce it in the coming months, especially since Sony has now confirmed its all-digital plans for PlayStation.

No Disc Drive on Project Helix

Additionally, the next Xbox console could ditch disc drives, too. According to Windows Central, Project Helix will likely arrive without a disc drive, as is speculated for the PS6. If both Xbox and PlayStation consoles come without optical drives, console gaming will mostly be staring at an all-digital future.

Microsoft has not yet announced a launch window for the next Xbox console, but reports and leaks have pointed to a 2027 release. Project Helix, however, may be delayed due to ongoing memory and storage shortages and resulting price hikes driven by intense AI demand. Xbox is also in the process of reseting its business across hardware, content, and services. The company is exploring new business models for the next-gen Xbox, which could see it partner with third-party OEMs.

Analytics firm Ampere expects the PlayStation 6 to launch in late 2028. Following Sony's announcement on physical games, Ampere said the PS6 would "almost certainly" won't arrive before 2028. Sony has not yet confirmed its plans for the next-generation PlayStation console. 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox, Xbox Discs, Xbox Series, Physical Disc, Sony, Project Helix, Microsoft, PS6, Digital Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Fire-Boltt's First Smartphone May Be Called Boltt Evo 4G, Tipster Claims; Key Specifications Leak

Related Stories

Xbox Will Reportedly Allow Users to Digitise Physical Games, Ship Project Helix Without Disc Drive
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart GOAT Sale: Top Early Deals on Smartphones, Tablets and More
  2. Asus Vivobook 15 (2026) Launched in India Ahead of Amazon, Flipkart Sale Events
  3. Top Deals on Fitness Trackers, Smart Rings in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026
  4. Alienware 15 Arrives in India as Dell's Most Affordable Gaming Laptop Yet
  5. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Early Deals on Smartphones From Top Brands Revealed
  6. iPhone 18 Pro Max Might Arrive With Apple's Biggest Battery Yet
  7. Here's Our First Look of the Nothing Phone 4b 'RCB Edition' Variant
  8. Vivo X500 Camera Details Surface Online After X500 Pro Max Leaks
  9. Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Reportedly Restructures Disc Factory After Announcing End of Physical Game Discs on PlayStation
  2. Redmi 17 5G NCC, SIRIM Certification Listings Reportedly Reveal Battery and Charging Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+ Said to Feature 'Privacy Display'; Ultra Model Might Get Selfie Camera Upgrade
  4. Asus Vivobook 15 (2026) With Intel Core 5 Series 3 CPU Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Bitcoin Climbs Above $61,600 as Weak US Jobs Data Boosts Crypto Investor Sentiment
  6. iPhone 18 Pro Max Might Arrive With Apple's Biggest Smartphone Battery to Date, Latest Leak Suggests
  7. Vivo X500 Camera Specifications Leaked; 64-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera Tipped
  8. Lenovo Legion Y700 AI Tablet Confirmed to Launch in August; Company Teases Gaming Tablet's Design
  9. iPhone 18 Pro to Feature Apple's C2 Modem Globally, Qualcomm Chip in the US: Report
  10. Xbox Will Reportedly Allow Users to Digitise Physical Games, Ship Project Helix Without Disc Drive
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »