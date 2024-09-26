Customers can purchase a new Smart TV for as low as Rs 8,999 during the Amazon sale.
Highlights
Amazon is offering a huge discount on Smart TVs during the sale
Customers can get no-cost EMIs and interesting bank offers
Check out best deals on popular Smart TVs during the festive sale
The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024 brings a host of interesting offers and discounts across various categories. This also makes the perfect time to buy a large appliance for the upcoming festive session. Amazon is currently offering up to 65 percent off on Smart TVs from popular brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, Sony, Toshiba, Hisense, and more. So, if you are planning to buy a new Smart TV during this festive season, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk in brief about popular deals on Smart TVs at different price points. So, without further ado, let's get started.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Bank Offers and Discounts on Smart TVs
But, before we get started with the discounts, it's vital to understand certain details regarding bank offers and discounts. Customers can get an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs 29,750 on SBI debit and credit cards. Users can also get no-cost EMIs for up to 24 months on the purchase of new Smart TVs.
Apart from this, you can also avail of up to 5 percent cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. This is not it. You can also get rewards worth Rs 10,000 on the purchase of new smartphones from both companies. Now that you are clear on the bank offers and other discounts, let's take a closer look at the best deals on Smart TVs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Smart TV Deals under Rs 15,000