The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024 brings a host of interesting offers and discounts across various categories. This also makes the perfect time to buy a large appliance for the upcoming festive session. Amazon is currently offering up to 65 percent off on Smart TVs from popular brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, Sony, Toshiba, Hisense, and more. So, if you are planning to buy a new Smart TV during this festive season, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk in brief about popular deals on Smart TVs at different price points. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Bank Offers and Discounts on Smart TVs

But, before we get started with the discounts, it's vital to understand certain details regarding bank offers and discounts. Customers can get an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs 29,750 on SBI debit and credit cards. Users can also get no-cost EMIs for up to 24 months on the purchase of new Smart TVs.

Apart from this, you can also avail of up to 5 percent cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. This is not it. You can also get rewards worth Rs 10,000 on the purchase of new smartphones from both companies. Now that you are clear on the bank offers and other discounts, let's take a closer look at the best deals on Smart TVs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Smart TV Deals under Rs 15,000

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 Redmi Fire TV 32-inch Rs 24,999 Rs 8,999 Buy Now 2 Acer V Pro Google TV 32-inch Rs 24,999 Rs 11,999 Buy Now 3 LG HDR LED TV (32) Rs 21,990 Rs 10,741 Buy Now 4 Xiaomi Smart TV A 32 Rs 24,999 Rs 9,999 Buy Now 5 Samsung Smart LED TV Rs 18,900 Rs 11,990 Buy Now 6 TCL L4B 32-inch Rs 20,990 Rs 8,990 Buy Now 7 VW Android Smart LED TV Rs 23,990 Rs 7,299 Buy Now

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Smart TV Deals from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 Samsung Crystal 4K Vivid 2024 D 43-inch Rs 44,900 Rs 25,490 Buy Now 2 Acer I Pro Google TV Rs 37,999 Rs 16,999 Buy Now 3 Xiaomi Smart X-Series 43-inch Rs 24,999 Rs 11,499 Buy Now 4 LG Ultra HD TV Rs 49,990 Rs 30,990 Buy Now 5 TCL V6B 55-inch Rs 77,990 Rs 29,990 Buy Now 6 Hi Sense 43-inch QLED TV Rs 49,999 Rs 25,999 Buy Now

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Smart TV Deals from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 TCL C61B 55-inch Rs 1,20,990 Rs 32,990 Buy Now 2 Sony Bravia 2 43-inch Rs 59,900 Rs 40,990 Buy Now 3 Acer Super Series 50-inch Rs 66,999 Rs 31,999 Buy Now 4 Vu Masterpiece QLED TV 55-inch Rs 60,000 Rs 37,999 Buy Now 5 Samsung D Series 4K Dynamic TV 43-inch Rs 53,9000 Rs 35,990 Buy Now 6 Xiaomi X Series 50-inch Rs 49,999 Rs 35,999 Buy Now 7 LG Smart LED TV 43-inch Rs 49,990 Rs 31,990 Buy Now

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Smart TV Deals above Rs 50,000

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 Sony Bravia 2 55-inch Rs 99,900 Rs 60,990 Buy Now 2 TCL P71B Pro 75-inch Rs 2,58,990 Rs 64,240 Buy Now 3 Xiaomi OLED Vision 55-inch Rs 1,99,999 Rs 59,999 Buy Now 4 Vu Masterpiece QLED TV 65-inch Rs 85,000 Rs 59,240 Buy Now 5 LG Ultra HD LED TV 65-inch Rs 1,14,990 Rs 59,999 Buy Now 6 Sony Bravia 3 75-inch Rs 2,69,900 Rs 1,49,990 Buy Now 7 Samsung Crystal 4K Vivid Pro 2024 D Series 75-inch Rs 1,49,900 Rs 95,990 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.