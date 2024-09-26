Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Flagship Smartphones

Amazon is offering a 10 percent discount on purchases using SBI Cards and EMI transactions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 September 2024 18:03 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Flagship Smartphones

Oneplus Open is available for Rs. 1,29,999 in the ongoing sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale started for Prime users
  • iPhone 16 series, Galaxy S24 Ultra are listed with discounts
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 offers coupon based discounts
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale has begun for Prime subscribers in India. The sale will go live for all shoppers from 12am on September 27. If you're shopping for a new smartphone this festival season, you've got plenty of options in the ongoing sale — especially if you prefer Android over iOS. Smartphone enthusiasts can find significant markdowns on premium offerings from Oneplus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Apple in this year's Great Indian Festival sale.

Best Premium Phones You Can Buy During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale

The Galaxy S24 Ultra, the most premium of the three phones in the latest Galaxy S series, is listed at Rs. 1,09,999 in the ongoing sale, down from Rs. 1,29,999. This flagship phone has a durable titanium frame and ships with Galaxy AI features. The latest iPhone 16 Pro Max can be grabbed for Rs. 1,43,400, instead of Rs. 1,44,900, while the iPhone 16 Pro is selling for Rs. 1,18,400, down from Rs. 1,19,900

The Xiaomi 14 that was originally priced at Rs. 69,999, is discounted to Rs. 47,999 in the Amazon sale. The iQoo 12 5G and Oneplus Open are also listed with discounted rates.

Amazon has also partnered with SBI Cards to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards. Buyers can also avail of Amazon Pay-based offers, exchange discounts and coupon discounts.

Here are the top deals on premium handsets that you can get during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024.

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price
Oneplus Open Rs. 1,49,999 Rs. 1,29,999
iPhone 16 Pro Max Rs. 1,44,400 Rs. 1,43,400
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Rs. 1,09,999 Rs. 1,29,999
iQOO 12 5G Rs. 59,999 Rs. 47,999
OnePlus 12 Rs. 64,999 Rs. 55,999
Xiaomi 14 Rs. 69,999 Rs. 47,999
iPhone 16 Rs. 79,900 Rs. 78,400
Moto Razr 50 Rs. 79,999 Rs. 49,999
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light foldable design
  • Excellent displays
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Good for gaming
  • Speedy wired charging
  • Well-rounded cameras
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Basic IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Open review
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon, Sale Offers, Discount Sale 2024
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Sony MDR-M1 Studio Headphones With 360-Degree Spatial Sound Launched in India: Price, Features

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Flagship Smartphones
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9 Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Top Deals
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Starts: Best Deals
  4. Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Begins for Prime Members: See Top Deals
  6. OnePlus 13 Could Arrive With This Redesigned Camera Layout
  7. Samsung Accidentally Leaks Prices for Galaxy S24 FE
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Tipped to Arrive With Upgraded Periscope Camera, Redesigned Camera Layout
  2. Sony MDR-M1 Studio Headphones With 360-Degree Spatial Sound Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Meta Reportedly Partnering With Arm to Bring Advanced AI Capabilities to Smartphones
  4. Assassin's Creed Shadows Delayed to February 2025, Season Pass Model Dropped After Backlash
  5. Apple's Cheaper Vision Headset Could Be Equipped With Significantly Lower Resolution OLED Displays: Report
  6. WazirX’s Moratorium Appeal Gets Four Months' Time from Singapore Court, Here’s What it Means
  7. Karnataka Plans Tax Waivers for Hybrid Cars, Incentives for EVs
  8. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Get Support for Real-Time Video Queries and Other AI Features
  9. Mozilla Hit With Privacy Complaint Over Firefox User Tracking
  10. India's Manufacturing Incentives Progress Amid Efforts to Cut China Imports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »