Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale has begun for Prime subscribers in India. The sale will go live for all shoppers from 12am on September 27. If you're shopping for a new smartphone this festival season, you've got plenty of options in the ongoing sale — especially if you prefer Android over iOS. Smartphone enthusiasts can find significant markdowns on premium offerings from Oneplus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Apple in this year's Great Indian Festival sale.

Best Premium Phones You Can Buy During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale

The Galaxy S24 Ultra, the most premium of the three phones in the latest Galaxy S series, is listed at Rs. 1,09,999 in the ongoing sale, down from Rs. 1,29,999. This flagship phone has a durable titanium frame and ships with Galaxy AI features. The latest iPhone 16 Pro Max can be grabbed for Rs. 1,43,400, instead of Rs. 1,44,900, while the iPhone 16 Pro is selling for Rs. 1,18,400, down from Rs. 1,19,900

The Xiaomi 14 that was originally priced at Rs. 69,999, is discounted to Rs. 47,999 in the Amazon sale. The iQoo 12 5G and Oneplus Open are also listed with discounted rates.

Amazon has also partnered with SBI Cards to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards. Buyers can also avail of Amazon Pay-based offers, exchange discounts and coupon discounts.

Here are the top deals on premium handsets that you can get during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.