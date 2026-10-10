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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Double-Door Refrigerator Deals

Samsung 458L, 1 Star refrigerator is available at Rs. 50,240

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 October 2026 08:00 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Double-Door Refrigerator Deals

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung’s 350L, 3-star double-door refrigerator comes with AI-assisted features

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Highlights
  • The Amazon Sale has big deals on Samsung, LG, Bosch and IFB refrigerators
  • Samsung provides AI-assisted cooling features
  • Some refrigerators even offer smartphone app connectivity
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Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale is not just about gadgets and gizmos but also about home appliances. One such category that often gets overlooked but matters to every household is the refrigerator. The sale currently has many deals and discounts from big-name brands like Samsung, LG, Bosch, IFB and more. With the festive season, many brands are offering discounts on double-door refrigerators in various storage capacities, configurations, and Energy Star-saving standards. We take a closer look at the best deals on double-door refrigerators.

Samsung's 350L (3-star) refrigerator, with an MRP of Rs. 53,999, is available for as low as Rs. 34,740 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. This effective price includes a coupon discount of Rs. 3,000, bank offers of up to Rs. 3,000 and a cashback offer of up to Rs. 1,349. Amazon will also offer an exchange facility and up to Rs. 7,100 for your old refrigerator. The double-door refrigerator offers a 350-litre capacity with frost-free cooling. It uses a Premium Auto Defrost feature, which is powered by AI. It also has an AI Energy mode that delivers 10 per cent energy savings. The refrigerator also offers 5-in-1 convertible technology, letting you convert and reconfigure fridge spaces to suit your needs.

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The LG 343L, (2-star) refrigerator can also be purchased at nearly half its MRP at Rs. 31,240 during the sale. This would include bank offers of up to Rs. 4,000 and cashback of up to Rs. 1,229. The price also includes an exchange offer giving you up to Rs. 7,100 on your old fridge. LG's refrigerator does not come with any fancy AI features. But it does offer a smart inverter compressor to manage better energy savings. The fridge also offers LG's Multi-Air Flow system, which delivers cold air to every corner, keeping food fresh.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Double-Door Refrigerator Deals

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Samsung 350L Rs. 53,999 Rs. 34,740 Buy Now
Bosch 369L Rs. 74,590 Rs. 33,240 Buy Now
LG 343L Rs. 59,990 Rs. 31,240 Buy Now
IFB 241L Rs. 42,300 Rs. 21,740 Buy Now
Samsung 458L Rs. 86,990 Rs. 50,240 Buy Now
 
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon sale, Refrigerators, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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