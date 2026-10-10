Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale is not just about gadgets and gizmos but also about home appliances. One such category that often gets overlooked but matters to every household is the refrigerator. The sale currently has many deals and discounts from big-name brands like Samsung, LG, Bosch, IFB and more. With the festive season, many brands are offering discounts on double-door refrigerators in various storage capacities, configurations, and Energy Star-saving standards. We take a closer look at the best deals on double-door refrigerators.

Samsung's 350L (3-star) refrigerator, with an MRP of Rs. 53,999, is available for as low as Rs. 34,740 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. This effective price includes a coupon discount of Rs. 3,000, bank offers of up to Rs. 3,000 and a cashback offer of up to Rs. 1,349. Amazon will also offer an exchange facility and up to Rs. 7,100 for your old refrigerator. The double-door refrigerator offers a 350-litre capacity with frost-free cooling. It uses a Premium Auto Defrost feature, which is powered by AI. It also has an AI Energy mode that delivers 10 per cent energy savings. The refrigerator also offers 5-in-1 convertible technology, letting you convert and reconfigure fridge spaces to suit your needs.

The LG 343L, (2-star) refrigerator can also be purchased at nearly half its MRP at Rs. 31,240 during the sale. This would include bank offers of up to Rs. 4,000 and cashback of up to Rs. 1,229. The price also includes an exchange offer giving you up to Rs. 7,100 on your old fridge. LG's refrigerator does not come with any fancy AI features. But it does offer a smart inverter compressor to manage better energy savings. The fridge also offers LG's Multi-Air Flow system, which delivers cold air to every corner, keeping food fresh.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Double-Door Refrigerator Deals

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