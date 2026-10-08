Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 65-Inch Smart TV Deals

Whether you're upgrading an old smart TV ahead of festival season or furnishing a new home, investing in a 65-inch TV is a smart move. Amazon's ongoing Great Indian Festival 2026 sale offers discounts across televisions from popular brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Sony, and LG. If you are looking for a 65-inch smart TV for movies, sports, and gaming, there are several models available at considerably lower prices than their listed prices. Most of the models have 4K resolution, multiple connectivity options, support for OTT platforms and AI-powered features.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top Offers on 65-inch TVs
During Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026, you can grab new and a year-old smart TVs at relatively lower prices. For instance, the Xiaomi 65-inch FX 4K QD-Mini LED Smart TV is currently available for Rs. 53,999, down from the original price of Rs. 99,999.
Samsung is selling its 65-inch Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV at Rs. 54,999 during the sale, down from its listed price of Rs. 81,900. Sony and LG televisions are also included in the Amazon Great Indian Festival deals.
Amazon has collaborated with SBI to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their credit cards. Buyers can also take advantage of Amazon Pay offers. You can exchange your old TV to reduce the effective price of the new model.
Some models are listed with coupon-based discounts and Amazon Pay Later offers. Buyers should check the Amazon Pay-based offers as well. Here is a look at some of the best 65-inch smart TV deals available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale.
|Model
|Original Price
|Sale Price
|Product Link
|Xiaomi (165 cm) 65-inch FX 4K QD-Mini LED Smart
|Rs. 99,999
|Rs. 53,999
|Buy Now
|Samsung 65-inch Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV
|Rs. 81,900
|Rs. 54,999
|Buy Now
|iFFALCON 65-inch 4K UHD Smart LED Google TV
|Rs. 1,20,999
|Rs. 84,999
|Buy Now
|Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV
|Rs. 1,64,900
|Rs. 89,990
|Buy Now
|Sony 65-inch BRAVIA 3II Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
|Rs. 1,89,900
|Rs. 1,09,990
|Buy Now
|LG 65-inch NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD
|Rs. 1,05,990
|Rs. 62,999
|Buy Now
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