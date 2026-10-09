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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 2,000

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 brings discounts on several TWS earbuds from like Realme, Boat, OnePlus, PTron, Hammer, and more.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 October 2026 19:18 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 2,000

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r (pictured) can be bought at Rs. 1,599

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Highlights
  • Boat Airdopes Plus 222 drops to Rs. 799 during the sale
  • Realme T310 drops to Rs. 1,799 with an eligible bank offer
  • PTron Bassbuds Astra and Hammer Airflow Neo currently cost Rs. 599
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Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 sale is a good time to pick up a pair of wireless earbuds without spending too much. Along with discounts on smartphones and other electronics, the sale has deals on TWS earbuds from brands such as Realme, Boat, Hammer, PTron, Truke and Mivi. Some models also offer extra savings through eligible bank offers. Whether you need earbuds for music, calls or everyday use, here are some options worth checking out for under Rs. 2,000.

Great Indian Festival 2026: Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs. 2,000

The PTron Bassbuds Astra and Hammer Airflow Neo are the cheapest options on this list, both priced at Rs. 599 during the sale.

At Rs. 749, the Mivi DuoPods Echo is another affordable option. The Boat Airdopes Plus 222 costs Rs. 799, down from its MRP of Rs. 3,499, making it another option if you want to keep your spending under Rs. 1,000.

At Rs. 1,499, you can choose the Boat Nirvana Ion, down from its MRP of Rs. 7,990, while the GoBoult Mustang Torq has dropped from Rs. 5,999. The Truke Buds Liberty is also available at Rs. 1,499 during the sale.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are priced at Rs. 1,599, down from Rs. 1,999, making them another option if you want to stay below Rs. 2,000.

At the higher end of this budget, the Realme T310 is listed at Rs. 1,799, compared with its original price of Rs. 3,999. The effective sale price includes a bank offer, so check the listing to see if you're eligible.

Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs. 2,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Realme T310 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,799 Buy Now
PTron Bassbuds Astra Rs. 2,899 Rs. 599 Buy Now
Hammer Airflow Neo Rs. 2,499 Rs. 599 Buy Now
Boat Nirvana Ion Rs. 7,990 Rs. 1,499 Buy Now
Truke Buds Liberty Rs. 6,999 Rs. 1,499 Buy Now
Mivi DuoPods Echo Rs. 2,999 Rs. 749 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Rs. 1,999 Rs. 1,599 Buy Now
GoBoult Mustang Torq Rs. 5,999 Rs. 1,499 Buy Now
Boat Airdopes Plus 222 Rs. 3,499 Rs. 799 Buy Now
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OnePlus Nord Buds 3r True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Affordable price
  • Comfortable and snug fit
  • Exceptional battery life
  • Bad
  • Bass-heavy audio
  • No wear detection feature
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 3r True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon, Realme T310, PTron Bassbuds Astra, Hammer Airflow Neo, Boat Nirvana Ion, Boat Airdopes Plus 222, OnePlus Nord Buds 3r, Truke Buds Liberty, Mivi DuoPods Echo, GoBoult Mustang Torq
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

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