Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 2,000

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 sale is a good time to pick up a pair of wireless earbuds without spending too much. Along with discounts on smartphones and other electronics, the sale has deals on TWS earbuds from brands such as Realme, Boat, Hammer, PTron, Truke and Mivi. Some models also offer extra savings through eligible bank offers. Whether you need earbuds for music, calls or everyday use, here are some options worth checking out for under Rs. 2,000.

Great Indian Festival 2026: Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs. 2,000

The PTron Bassbuds Astra and Hammer Airflow Neo are the cheapest options on this list, both priced at Rs. 599 during the sale.

At Rs. 749, the Mivi DuoPods Echo is another affordable option. The Boat Airdopes Plus 222 costs Rs. 799, down from its MRP of Rs. 3,499, making it another option if you want to keep your spending under Rs. 1,000.

At Rs. 1,499, you can choose the Boat Nirvana Ion, down from its MRP of Rs. 7,990, while the GoBoult Mustang Torq has dropped from Rs. 5,999. The Truke Buds Liberty is also available at Rs. 1,499 during the sale.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are priced at Rs. 1,599, down from Rs. 1,999, making them another option if you want to stay below Rs. 2,000.

At the higher end of this budget, the Realme T310 is listed at Rs. 1,799, compared with its original price of Rs. 3,999. The effective sale price includes a bank offer, so check the listing to see if you're eligible.

Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs. 2,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

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