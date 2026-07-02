The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is all set to take place from July 4 through July 6. The e-commerce giant's three-day shopping event is expected to offer discounts across a wide range of products, including smartphones, home appliances, TVs, laptops, audio products, and more. Shoppers will be able to purchase products at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. Ahead of the sale event, Amazon has revealed early deals on home appliances like air conditioners and refrigerators. So, if you're planning an upgrade, then the Prime Day Sale 2026 is a great avenue to do so.

With soaring temperatures in Delhi, those looking for a new AC can take a look at the Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. With a list price of Rs. 60,990, the AC can be purchased for Rs. 33,990 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026. The AC features convertible 5-in-1 cooling modes, two-way air swing, an anti-dust filter with anti-microbial coating, and auto-clean functionality.

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Deals on Home Appliances

Amazon has also introduced bank-related offers, no-cost EMI options, and coupon-based discounts during the Prime Day Sale 2026. This enables customers to further lower the price of the product for maximum savings. As part of the sale, Prime members will be eligible for up to 10 percent instant savings using SBI Debit and Credit Cards, Axis Bank Credit Cards, and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can also receive unlimited five percent cashback on eligible purchases.

There are also special Prime membership offers as part of the event's 10th anniversary celebrations.

With the offers out of the way, let us take a look at the early deals on home appliances during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper) Rs. 75,190 Rs. 35,490 Buy Here Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 60,990 Rs. 33,990 Buy Here LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper) Rs. 83,290 Rs. 47,490 Buy Here Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (2026) Rs. 56,990 Rs. 32,990 Buy Here Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper) Rs. 60,000 Rs. 36,000 Buy Here Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC Rs. 75,000 Rs. 46,740 Buy Here LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Rs. 28,990 Rs. 20,990 Buy Here Samsung 236 L 3 Star Convertible Digital Inverter Frost-Free Fridge Rs. 35,999 Rs. 26,990 Buy Here

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