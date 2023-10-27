Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Lists Kitchen Appliances with Heavy Discounts: Details Here

This year, the sale began for Amazon Prime users on October 7 and opened for everybody else the next day on October 8.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 October 2023 21:10 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Discounts of up to 60 percent are being offered by Amazon on kitchen appliances

Highlights
  • Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder on 43 percent off
  • Multiple inductions from C-Guard with EMI starting at Rs. 92
  • Most mixer grinders selling at discounts with four jars
India's ongoing online festival season ushers a trail of house parties, which are totally incomplete without lip-smacking food and beverages. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is now offering big discounts on kitchen appliances like mixers and inductions that can add more zing to the otherwise regular kitchen settings. This year, the sale began for Amazon Prime users on October 7 and opened for everybody else the next day on October 8. From no-cost EMI options to discounts up to 60 percent — Amazon is currently offering unmissable deals on kitchen appliances in India.

Indian banks HDFC, ICICI, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard have been offering discounts as part of the ongoing Amazon sale. Friday, October 27, marks the last day of offerings from these banks. While HDFC is presently offering additional discounts of up to Rs. 10,000, Bank of Baroda credit card holders can avail discounts of up to Rs. 8,000.

From smartphones and tablets to laptops and home appliances -- a plethora of items are retailing at super saver pocket-friendly prices during this ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

In this article, we list some of the best offers on kitchen appliances that include inductions, water purifiers, mixer grinders, and electric kettles.

Top Offers on Kitchen Appliances During Amazon Great Indian Festival

Product MRP Sale Price
V-Guard Brillio 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars Rs. 5,500 Rs. 2,999
Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars Rs. 6,295 Rs. 2,899
Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop Rs. 2,995 Rs. 1,399
V-Guard VIC 1.8 EL Induction Cooktop / 1800 Watt Electric Induction Rs. 4,450 Rs. 1,898
V-Guard AG 754 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars Rs. 5,500 Rs. 2,999
Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder 750 Watt With 3 Jars Rs. 5,295 Rs. 2,999
V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier Rs. 13,049 Rs. 7,499
Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder Rs. 5,795 Rs. 2,698
V-Guard Plastic Vkp15 Prime 1.5 Litre Electric Kettle Rs. 2,099 Rs. 999
V-Guard Rejive RO UV Water Purifier Rs. 20,849 Rs. 10,799
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Luminous Optimus 2800+ Pure Sine Wave Inverter

Luminous Optimus 2800+ Pure Sine Wave Inverter

  • KEY SPECS
Colour Blue
Output Voltage 200V
Eureka Forbes AEROGUARD AP 700 Room Air Purifier

Eureka Forbes AEROGUARD AP 700 Room Air Purifier

  • KEY SPECS
Type Room
Filter Type Antibacterial
Coverage Area 603 sq.ft
Air Flow Level 215 cu.m/hr
Power Consumption 43 W
Whirlpool 192 L Direct Cool Single Door 3 Star Refrigerator (215 VMPRO PRM 3S INV MAGNUM STEEL-Z)

Whirlpool 192 L Direct Cool Single Door 3 Star Refrigerator (215 VMPRO PRM 3S INV MAGNUM STEEL-Z)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Top Freezer Refrigerator
Capacity 192 L
Compressor Type Inverter Compressor
Power Consumption 171 W
Defrosting Type Direct Cool
Door Type Single Door
Samsung 322 L Frost Free Double Door 2 Star Refrigerator (RT37C4512S8)

Samsung 322 L Frost Free Double Door 2 Star Refrigerator (RT37C4512S8)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Top Freezer Refrigerator
Capacity 322 L
Compressor Type Digital Inverter Compressor
Defrosting Type Frost Free
Door Type Double Door
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, Happiness Day Sale, Kitchen Appliances, Prestige, V-Guard, Phillips
