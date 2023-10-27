India's ongoing online festival season ushers a trail of house parties, which are totally incomplete without lip-smacking food and beverages. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is now offering big discounts on kitchen appliances like mixers and inductions that can add more zing to the otherwise regular kitchen settings. This year, the sale began for Amazon Prime users on October 7 and opened for everybody else the next day on October 8. From no-cost EMI options to discounts up to 60 percent — Amazon is currently offering unmissable deals on kitchen appliances in India.

Indian banks HDFC, ICICI, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard have been offering discounts as part of the ongoing Amazon sale. Friday, October 27, marks the last day of offerings from these banks. While HDFC is presently offering additional discounts of up to Rs. 10,000, Bank of Baroda credit card holders can avail discounts of up to Rs. 8,000.

From smartphones and tablets to laptops and home appliances -- a plethora of items are retailing at super saver pocket-friendly prices during this ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

In this article, we list some of the best offers on kitchen appliances that include inductions, water purifiers, mixer grinders, and electric kettles.

Top Offers on Kitchen Appliances During Amazon Great Indian Festival

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.