Best Air Conditioners Deals You Can Avail of During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale:

LG 1.5-ton dual inverter split AC is priced at Rs. 46,990 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 January 2025 19:08 IST
Best Air Conditioners Deals You Can Avail of During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale:

Photo Credit: Voltas

The ongoing Amazon sale will conclude on January 19

Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale started on January 13
  • SBI customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 14,000
  • Other benefits include coupons, no-cost EMI, and Amazon Pay cashback
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 has reached its midpoint. The e-commerce giant's first sale of the year started on January 13 and will conclude on January 19. During the sale, individuals can find heavy discounts on select products across categories such as smartphones, home appliances, laptops, smartwatches, earphones, tablets, security cameras, and more. Those looking to purchase a new air conditioner can also find lucrative discounts and cashback offers from brands such as LG, Panasonic, Voltas, Hitachi, Daikin, and more.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Bank Discounts, Exchange Offer

Apart from the usual platform-focused discounts offered by Amazon, individuals can also take advantage of additional offers in the form of bank deals and exchange offers. Those using SBI credit cards for their purchases will get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000.

However, it's worth noting that customers can also exchange their existing devices, which will get them an additional discount on the final purchase amount.

However, there is no fixed value on exchanged items and the discount will depend on various factors such as the price of the device, condition, and more. The e-commerce giant will determine the exchange value.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Air Conditioners

Product Name MRP Sale Price Amazon Link
LG 1.5 Ton Dual Inverter Split AC Rs. 85,990 Rs. 46,990 Buy Now
Daikin 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC Rs. 58,400 Rs. 36,990 Buy Now
Panasonic 1.5 Ton Inverter Smart Split AC Rs. 63,400 Rs. 43,990 Buy Now
Voltas 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC Rs. 75,990 Rs. 41,800 Buy Now
Carrier 1.5 Ton AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC Rs. 67,790 Rs. 34,990 Buy Now
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC Rs. 63,100 Rs. 36,990 Buy Now
