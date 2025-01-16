Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 has reached its midpoint. The e-commerce giant's first sale of the year started on January 13 and will conclude on January 19. During the sale, individuals can find heavy discounts on select products across categories such as smartphones, home appliances, laptops, smartwatches, earphones, tablets, security cameras, and more. Those looking to purchase a new air conditioner can also find lucrative discounts and cashback offers from brands such as LG, Panasonic, Voltas, Hitachi, Daikin, and more.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Bank Discounts, Exchange Offer

Apart from the usual platform-focused discounts offered by Amazon, individuals can also take advantage of additional offers in the form of bank deals and exchange offers. Those using SBI credit cards for their purchases will get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000.

However, it's worth noting that customers can also exchange their existing devices, which will get them an additional discount on the final purchase amount.

However, there is no fixed value on exchanged items and the discount will depend on various factors such as the price of the device, condition, and more. The e-commerce giant will determine the exchange value.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Air Conditioners

Product Name MRP Sale Price Amazon Link LG 1.5 Ton Dual Inverter Split AC Rs. 85,990 Rs. 46,990 Buy Now Daikin 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC Rs. 58,400 Rs. 36,990 Buy Now Panasonic 1.5 Ton Inverter Smart Split AC Rs. 63,400 Rs. 43,990 Buy Now Voltas 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC Rs. 75,990 Rs. 41,800 Buy Now Carrier 1.5 Ton AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC Rs. 67,790 Rs. 34,990 Buy Now Hitachi 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC Rs. 63,100 Rs. 36,990 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.