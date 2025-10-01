Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Window ACs From Voltas, Hitachi and More

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, the 1.5 Ton Blue Star window AC is priced at Rs. 34,410.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 October 2025 13:49 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Window ACs From Voltas, Hitachi and More

Photo Credit: Blue Star

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 also brings a no-cost EMI option on select products

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 began on September 23
  • ACs from Voltas, Lloyd, and Blue Star are available during the sale
  • SBI card holders can avail of another 10 percent off on transactions
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is still ongoing, and it is a great opportunity for those who are looking to purchase a new window air conditioner (AC). While the AC season might be away, the discounts offered by the e-commerce giant make purchasing one a worthwhile investment for the next summer. Currently, shoppers can find offers on one-ton and 1.5-ton window ACs from brands such as Voltas, LLyod, Hitachi, and Blue Star. Additionally, individuals can also take advantage of bank offers and no-cost EMIs.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Discounts and Offers

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, users of the e-commerce platform can find discounts on both three-star and five-star ACs. While five-star ACs are considered better for energy efficiency, three-star ACs are also fine for those whose usage is not a lot. Notably, apart from direct discounts, you can also get another 10 percent off on transactions when purchases are made using an SBI credit or debit card. Shoppers who would prefer to spread their bills can opt for the no-cost EMI option for up to 24 months.

Here, we have listed the best deals on window ACs. Additionally, you can also check out our curated list of the biggest discounts on 55-inch smart TVs under Rs. 35,000 here. Best offers on robot vacuums can also be found here.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Window ACs

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Rs. 50,000 Rs. 34,410 Buy Here
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 41,990 Rs. 25,859 Buy Here
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 41,490 Rs. 29,650 Buy Here
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 47,990 Rs. 25,249 Buy Here
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 42,490 Rs. 25,981 Buy Here
Kelvinator 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 42,490 Rs. 26,800 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon sale, Amazon, Voltas, LLyod, Hitachi, Blue Star, Window AC, Air Conditioners
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features

Related Stories

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Window ACs From Voltas, Hitachi and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Stream Sivakarthikeyan's Online
  2. Realme 15x 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ With 7,040mAh Battery Launched
  4. Nothing OS 4.0 With New Features Is Available for These Nothing Phones
  5. Powerbeats Fit Earbuds With Up to 30 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Oppo A6 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Check Price, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V60e India Launch Date Announced: Check Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Bitcoin Holds Firm as Crypto Traders Look to Seasonal ‘Uptober’ Rally
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold to Launch at APEC Summit in Late October: Report
  4. Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta Released With AI Usage Dashboard, Essential Apps: Check Eligible Models, How to Register
  5. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features
  6. Realme 15x 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specifications
  7. Powerbeats Fit Launched in India With IPX4 Rating, Up to 30 Hours Total Playback Time
  8. Amazon Event Roundup: Amazon Launches Fire TV Stick 4K Select, Omni QLED Series, New Kindle Scribe and Echo Devices
  9. Google’s AI Mode Updated With Ability to Show AI-Generated Visual Results
  10. OpenAI Introduces Sora 2 Video Generation AI Model, Launches New TikTok-Like Social App
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »