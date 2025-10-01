Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Window ACs From Voltas, Hitachi and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is still ongoing, and it is a great opportunity for those who are looking to purchase a new window air conditioner (AC). While the AC season might be away, the discounts offered by the e-commerce giant make purchasing one a worthwhile investment for the next summer. Currently, shoppers can find offers on one-ton and 1.5-ton window ACs from brands such as Voltas, LLyod, Hitachi, and Blue Star. Additionally, individuals can also take advantage of bank offers and no-cost EMIs.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Discounts and Offers

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, users of the e-commerce platform can find discounts on both three-star and five-star ACs. While five-star ACs are considered better for energy efficiency, three-star ACs are also fine for those whose usage is not a lot. Notably, apart from direct discounts, you can also get another 10 percent off on transactions when purchases are made using an SBI credit or debit card. Shoppers who would prefer to spread their bills can opt for the no-cost EMI option for up to 24 months.

Here, we have listed the best deals on window ACs. Additionally, you can also check out our curated list of the biggest discounts on 55-inch smart TVs under Rs. 35,000 here. Best offers on robot vacuums can also be found here.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Window ACs

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Rs. 50,000 Rs. 34,410 Buy Here Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 41,990 Rs. 25,859 Buy Here Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 41,490 Rs. 29,650 Buy Here Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 47,990 Rs. 25,249 Buy Here Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 42,490 Rs. 25,981 Buy Here Kelvinator 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 42,490 Rs. 26,800 Buy Here

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.