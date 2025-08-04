Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is finally here, bringing some best deals for the customers. The sale started on July 31 at noon for all users. The e-commerce giant is offering interesting discounts and deals on a wide range of products, including smartphones, smartwatches, earphones, smart TVs, refrigerators, laptops, and more. This also makes it the perfect time to buy a new home appliance as the e-commerce platform is offering up to 65 percent discounts. If you're looking for a new semi-automatic washing machine from brands such as LG, Samsung, and Voltas, you can also take advantage of lucrative price cuts.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Deals and Discounts

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, buyers can take advantage of up to a 40 percent direct discount on semi-automatic washing machines. However, that's not the only way to save money on your purchases. The company is also offering an additional 10 percent discount on transactions made using an SBI bank credit card. Alternatively, those of you who hold the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will also be able to get five percent of the total bill as cashback. Finally, as a financial instrument, you can also opt for no-cost EMIs available on a large number of products.

Those buyers who are looking to upgrade an existing product can also leverage the exchange deals on Amazon. Based on factors such as how old the device is, its brand, price, and condition, the e-commerce platform suggests an exchange value, which is then discounted from the price of the new device you're purchasing. The final decision on the evaluation of the exchange value remains with the company.

Here, we have curated a list of the best deals on semi-automatic washing machines. These are affordable appliances that offer both washing and drying capabilities, with some manual intervention. If you're looking for fully automatic washing machines instead, you can find the best deals here. Separately, if you're looking for offers on gaming laptops, we have created a list here.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Semi-Automatic Washing Machines

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.