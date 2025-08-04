Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Semi-Automatic Washing Machines From LG, Samsung, Voltas, and More

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, buyers can get a 10 percent discount by using SBI bank credit cards.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 August 2025 13:44 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Semi-Automatic Washing Machines From LG, Samsung, Voltas, and More

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025: Buyers also have the option to opt for no-cost EMIs while making purchases

Highlights
  • LG 11kg semi-automatic washing machine is priced at Rs. 18,000
  • Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 started on July 31 at noon for all users
  • It is being celebrated on the occasion of Indian Independence Day
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is finally here, bringing some best deals for the customers. The sale started on July 31 at noon for all users. The e-commerce giant is offering interesting discounts and deals on a wide range of products, including smartphones, smartwatches, earphones, smart TVs, refrigerators, laptops, and more. This also makes it the perfect time to buy a new home appliance as the e-commerce platform is offering up to 65 percent discounts. If you're looking for a new semi-automatic washing machine from brands such as LG, Samsung, and Voltas, you can also take advantage of lucrative price cuts.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Deals and Discounts

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, buyers can take advantage of up to a 40 percent direct discount on semi-automatic washing machines. However, that's not the only way to save money on your purchases. The company is also offering an additional 10 percent discount on transactions made using an SBI bank credit card. Alternatively, those of you who hold the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will also be able to get five percent of the total bill as cashback. Finally, as a financial instrument, you can also opt for no-cost EMIs available on a large number of products.

Those buyers who are looking to upgrade an existing product can also leverage the exchange deals on Amazon. Based on factors such as how old the device is, its brand, price, and condition, the e-commerce platform suggests an exchange value, which is then discounted from the price of the new device you're purchasing. The final decision on the evaluation of the exchange value remains with the company.

Here, we have curated a list of the best deals on semi-automatic washing machines. These are affordable appliances that offer both washing and drying capabilities, with some manual intervention. If you're looking for fully automatic washing machines instead, you can find the best deals here. Separately, if you're looking for offers on gaming laptops, we have created a list here.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Semi-Automatic Washing Machines

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
LG top-loading washing machine (11kg) Rs. 25,990 Rs. 18,000 Buy Here
Voltas Beko top-loading washing machine (8.5kg) Rs. 19,990 Rs. 10,590 Buy Here
LG top-loading washing machine (8.5kg) Rs. 19,990 Rs. 14,490 Buy Here
Whirlpool top-loading washing machine (8.5kg) Rs. 17,600 Rs. 12,870 Buy Here
Samsung top-loading washing machine (9.5kg) Rs. 20,400 Rs. 14,990 Buy Here
Godrej top-loading washing machine (8kg) Rs. 17,900 Rs. 11,990 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 Deals, Amazon discounts, Amazon, LG, Samsung, Voltas
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Infinix GT 30 5G+ India Launch Confirmed for August 8; Key Specifications Revealed

