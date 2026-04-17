WhatsApp group message history can be enabled by admins
WhatsApp’s message history feature is available on Android and iOS
It allows new group members to read previous messages
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WhatsApp announced that it had started rolling out the new WhatsApp Message History feature for group chats earlier this year, on February 20. The feature is now widely accessible for most users. The new functionality is available on both WhatsApp for Android and iOS. For long, new members joining a WhatsApp group had felt left out since they did not have access to previous conversations, while also missing out on the context of messages and references to old texts. The instant messaging platform solved this exact problem with the new functionality, which lets admins share the history of messages for new members. Until its release, you could only see the new messages on the groups you've been recently added to.
If you also administer a WhatsApp group and have had new group members complain about not having context for what is being discussed, we have created a step-by-step guide for you on how to send WhatsApp message history in a group on Android and iOS.
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening
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