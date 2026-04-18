WhatsApp introduced the ability to create and apply AI-generated video call backgrounds for its instant messaging app in September last year. The feature was introduced to “enhance” the user's video call and camera “experience”. It works similarly to how you can set a particular background on a Zoom or a Microsoft Teams video call. It helps the user hide their background, especially when they are working from, or they do not wish to show the person on the other side where they are sitting, while also minimising environmental distractions. WhatsApp added the functionality as part of a suite of creative communications tools, which also includes filters and themes.

The feature is available on both WhatsApp for iOS and Android, allowing most users to access the features. To help you create AI-generated video call backgrounds on WhatsApp, regardless of which smartphone you are using, we will be taking you step-by-step through the process.

How to Create AI-Generated Call Backgrounds for WhatsApp Calls on Android

Open WhatsApp and start a video call. Alternatively, join the video call you've received and tap on the camera button. Click on the call effects button. Then, tap on the backgrounds button. You can now swipe through the backgrounds. Here, you can choose to apply a preset background image. To create an AI-generated background, tap on the Create with AI button. Then, in the text box, enter the description of the background image you wish to generate. You can also take inspiration from the suggested images. Once generated, you can either click on the check mark to apply the background. Or, tap on the regenerate button to create a different image.

You also have the option to remove the background and set another image as the background by tapping on the remove background button. To remove the call effects and background, you can tap on the remove all effects button.

How to Create AI-Generated Call Backgrounds for WhatsApp Calls on iOS

Open WhatsApp on your iPhone. Join an incoming call or start a new call. Then, turn on your camera by tapping on the camera button. Now, tap on the call effects button > click on backgrounds. Then, you must swipe through the preset backgrounds. Or, tap on the Create with AI button to create a new background image. Now, you can provide a description of the image you wish to set as your background.

Follow the same steps to apply a background image, remove the background image, and remove all call effects as the ones mentioned above for WhatsApp for Android.

FAQs

1. Can I use AI-generated video call backgrounds on WhatsApp on Android and iOS

The AI-Generated Call Backgrounds for WhatsApp Calls feature is available in select regions on both iOS and Android.

2. Do I need my camera to be turned on to create an AI-generated background for WhatsApp calls?

Yes, you must first join the call and turn on your camera to create an AI-generated background for WhatsApp calls.

3. Do I have to pay to create an AI-generated background for WhatsApp calls?

No, WhatsApp does not charge you anything for the feature.