Technology News
English Edition

WhatsApp Targeted by Russian Hackers Seeking Data on Ukraine

The cyberattacks were linked to Star Blizzard, an allegedly state-backed hacking group.

By Margi Murphy, Bloomberg News | Updated: 17 January 2025 18:16 IST
WhatsApp Targeted by Russian Hackers Seeking Data on Ukraine

Photo Credit: Reuters

The US Justice Department has seized or taken down 180 websites

Highlights
  • The phishing messages often appeared to be from a US government official
  • Microsoft didn’t say if attempted intrusions resulted in breaches
  • Star Blizzard specialises in creating email accounts of professionals
Advertisement

A hacking group linked to Russia's government tried stealing WhatsApp data of employees at non-governmental organisations offering assistance to Ukraine, according to Microsoft Corp.

Attackers associated with Russia's Federal Security Service, or FSB, sent emails to specific targets asking them to join WhatsApp groups, Microsoft researchers said in a blog post Thursday. The phishing messages often appeared to be from a US government official and contained a QR code that purportedly would provide details about initiatives meant to support Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia. Microsoft didn't say whether any of the attempted intrusions resulted in successful breaches.

The cyberattacks were linked to Star Blizzard, an allegedly state-backed hacking group, according to Microsoft. The US Justice Department has seized or taken down 180 websites associated with the group since October with the help of Microsoft, the Redmond, Washington-based company said. 

A WhatsApp spokesperson said in a statement the company protects personal conversations with end-to-end encryption, and encouraged users only to click on links from people they know and trust. The Russian Embassy in Washington didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, in December said the Star Blizzard group is “almost certainly” linked to Russia's FSB, citing the group's history trying to compromise American and British politicians, academics and people in the defense sector. Star Blizzard specialises in researching potential targets on social media, finding their professional contacts and creating email accounts that masquerade as their trusted associates, CISA said.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Whatsapp, Microsoft, Star Blizzard, cybersecurity
Marshall Monitor III ANC Review: Comfortable Fit, Great ANC
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Tipped to Use Silicon-Carbon Batteries

Related Stories

WhatsApp Targeted by Russian Hackers Seeking Data on Ukraine
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Leaked Render Compares Thinness With Other Models
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Updated to Android 15 With AI Smart Drawer Feature
  3. Best Deals on Soundbars You Can Grab During the Amazon Sale
  4. Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Surfaces on BIS Website Ahead of India Launch
  5. Samsung May Equip the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Tab Active 5 Pro With These Chips
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb Space Telescope Detects Supernova From 11.4 Billion Years Ago
  2. Two Private Lunar Landers Launch Aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 for Moon Missions
  3. 'Sanchar Saathi' App Launched to Fortify Telecom Security for Citizens
  4. Realme P3 5G RAM and Storage Configurations, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch in India
  5. Hinge Introduces AI-Powered Prompt Feedback to Help Users Improve Dating Profiles
  6. Malaysia Considers Crypto, Blockchain Policies After Discussions With UAE Government
  7. LOL: Last One Laughing Nederland Season 3 Now Streaming on Prime Video
  8. Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert to Live Stream on Disney+ Hotstar: Everything You Need to Know: Dates, Live Stream, and Special Travel Updates
  9. Alangu OTT Release: Tamil-Malayalam Action Thriller Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  10. Tree Crops Overlooked in Policies Despite Critical Role in Sustainability Goals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »