WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will help Android users organise their chats and limit spam. The upcoming functionality will automatically arrange business chats into a separate section. With this feature, the company could help users to shift conversations with business accounts out of the main inbox after a certain period. All business-related chats would be grouped into this dedicated list. The feature is still in development and is not yet available for beta testing. It is expected to roll out in a future update.

How WhatsApp's Business Chat Filtering Might Work

Spotted by feature tracker WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned firm is preparing a new feature designed to help Android users better organise conversations with businesses. This upcoming feature could offer users better control over how business chats are managed. It will also likely help to reduce clutter and spam. Currently, WhatsApp shows messages from business accounts alongside regular chats in the main chat list.

Photo Credit: Wabetainfo.com

The report includes a screenshot of the business chat filtering feature showing how it might work. The image suggests that business messages will be automatically moved to a dedicated section 24 hours after they are received. This means that users will be able to keep their primary chat list populated with personal conversations.

A premature reference to the feature was spotted by WABetaInfo after the recent release of WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.14.1. However, the feature is still in development, and not yet available to test, even on the beta channel. WhatsApp could be working on improving how conversations are grouped, and could release it gradually.

WhatsApp has introduced many new updates in recent months. It is also working on a username feature that lets users create unique identifiers. Earlier this month, the company released a dedicated WhatsApp app for CarPlay, for in-car infotainment systems. It has also launched support for noise cancellation on voice and video calls to a select number of users.