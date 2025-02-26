Photo Credit: Jio
Jio, one of India's leading telecom providers, offers users the flexibility to choose a special or fancy mobile number through its Jio Choice Number service. Whether you want a number that matches your birth date, vehicle registration, or simply an easy-to-remember sequence, Jio makes it convenient to get one. This service caters to both prepaid and postpaid users, ensuring that everyone can personalise their mobile experience. Here's everything you need to know about Jio Choice Numbers, including how to buy one through different methods.
A Jio Choice Number is a customised mobile number that users can select based on their preferences. Instead of being assigned a random number, customers can pick a fancy number with a unique combination, such as repeated digits, a specific pattern, or a number that holds personal significance. This service is ideal for individuals who want an exclusive identity, businesses looking for an easy-to-recall contact number, or those who prefer a number similar to their vehicle registration.
Jio offers a variety of fancy numbers, including:
Jio provides multiple ways for customers to obtain a choice number. Whether you prefer an online method or an offline purchase, the process is seamless. Below are the different ways you can get a Jio Choice Number.
Do I need a new SIM Card when choosing a Jio Choice Number?
Yes, opting for a Jio Choice Number requires a new SIM card. Your existing number cannot be converted into a fancy number. Once the new SIM is issued, you can use it after completing the KYC process.
Is Jio Choice Number prepaid?
Jio Choice Numbers can be used for both prepaid and postpaid connections. During the booking process, you will be given the option to select your preferred plan type.
Will I get a new SIM by opting for a Jio Choice Number?
Yes, once you purchase a Jio Choice Number, you will receive a new SIM card linked to that number. You must activate it by following the standard verification process.
Can I book multiple series numbers that are similar to those of my family/friends?
Yes, Jio allows customers to book multiple numbers with similar patterns, making it convenient for families and businesses to have matching or sequential numbers.
I have a vehicle with a VIP number, so can I use a similar number as my mobile number?
Yes, Jio Choice Number allows you to select a mobile number that matches your vehicle registration number, provided it is available. This is a popular option for those who prefer a consistent numeric identity.
