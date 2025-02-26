Technology News
Jio Choice Number: What is it and How to Buy Jio Fancy Number Using Different Methods

Pick your Jio Choice Number online, through the My Jio App, or at a Jio store and enjoy a personalised mobile number.

Updated: 26 February 2025 08:00 IST
Photo Credit: Jio

Jio Choice Number allows users to select a unique or VIP mobile number

Highlights
  • Get a Jio Choice Number online, via app, or at a store
  • Choose a VIP, lucky, or business number for easy recall
  • Complete KYC to activate your fancy Jio number hassle-free
Jio, one of India's leading telecom providers, offers users the flexibility to choose a special or fancy mobile number through its Jio Choice Number service. Whether you want a number that matches your birth date, vehicle registration, or simply an easy-to-remember sequence, Jio makes it convenient to get one. This service caters to both prepaid and postpaid users, ensuring that everyone can personalise their mobile experience. Here's everything you need to know about Jio Choice Numbers, including how to buy one through different methods.

What Is A Jio Choice Number?

A Jio Choice Number is a customised mobile number that users can select based on their preferences. Instead of being assigned a random number, customers can pick a fancy number with a unique combination, such as repeated digits, a specific pattern, or a number that holds personal significance. This service is ideal for individuals who want an exclusive identity, businesses looking for an easy-to-recall contact number, or those who prefer a number similar to their vehicle registration.

Jio offers a variety of fancy numbers, including:

  • VIP Numbers: Premium numbers with unique patterns or repeated digits.
  • Lucky Numbers: Numbers based on birth dates, anniversaries, or personal preferences.
  • Business Numbers: Easy-to-remember combinations for professionals and enterprises.

How to Get a Jio Choice Number?

Jio provides multiple ways for customers to obtain a choice number. Whether you prefer an online method or an offline purchase, the process is seamless. Below are the different ways you can get a Jio Choice Number.

How To Buy Jio Choice Number Online via the Jio Website

  1. Go to www.jio.com and navigate to the “Choice Number” section.
  2. Use the search feature and select your preferred number:
  3. Enter your existing contact number to receive an OTP for verification.
  4. Once verified, select the number and proceed to checkout.
  5. You can either opt for home delivery or pick up the SIM from a nearby Jio store.
  6. Provide the required identity and address proof to complete your KYC and activate the new number.
  7. Once verification is complete, the new SIM with your choice number will be issued.

How To Buy Jio Choice Number via My Jio App

  1. Download and open the My Jio App from the Play Store or App Store.
  2. Use your existing Jio number or create a new account.
  3. In the app menu, look for the ‘Fancy Number' or ‘Choice Number' section.
  4. Check availability and choose your preferred combination.
  5. Enter your mobile number and authenticate the request with an OTP.
  6. Some VIP numbers may require an additional fee.
  7. Choose your preferred method to receive the SIM card.
  8. Provide the required documents and complete the verification process.

How To Buy Jio Choice Number From Jio Store

  1. Visit your nearest Jio store using Google Maps or the My Jio App.
  2. Ask for available choice numbers
  3. The store executive will provide a list of available fancy numbers.
  4. Choose the number that suits your preference.
  5. Carry a valid Aadhaar card, passport, or driving licence for verification.
  6. Complete KYC and pay any applicable charges.
  7. The store will issue your SIM, which will be activated after verification.

Benefits of Fancy Jio Number

  • Personalised Identity: Stand out with a unique number tailored to your preference.
  • Easy to Remember: Useful for businesses and individuals who want a simple and catchy number.
  • Enhanced Brand Value: Professionals and businesses can benefit from an exclusive number that strengthens brand identity.
  • Ideal for Special Occasions: Choose a number that reflects a meaningful date or lucky combination.
  • VIP Treatment: Premium choice numbers may come with added perks, making them more valuable.

FAQs

Do I need a new SIM Card when choosing a Jio Choice Number?

Yes, opting for a Jio Choice Number requires a new SIM card. Your existing number cannot be converted into a fancy number. Once the new SIM is issued, you can use it after completing the KYC process.

Is Jio Choice Number prepaid?

Jio Choice Numbers can be used for both prepaid and postpaid connections. During the booking process, you will be given the option to select your preferred plan type.

Will I get a new SIM by opting for a Jio Choice Number?

Yes, once you purchase a Jio Choice Number, you will receive a new SIM card linked to that number. You must activate it by following the standard verification process.

Can I book multiple series numbers that are similar to those of my family/friends?

Yes, Jio allows customers to book multiple numbers with similar patterns, making it convenient for families and businesses to have matching or sequential numbers.

I have a vehicle with a VIP number, so can I use a similar number as my mobile number?

Yes, Jio Choice Number allows you to select a mobile number that matches your vehicle registration number, provided it is available. This is a popular option for those who prefer a consistent numeric identity.

Jio Choice Number, Fancy Jio Number, VIP Jio Number
