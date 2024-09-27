Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale is currently live for all shoppers in India. The yearly sale opened for Prime subscribers at midnight on Thursday, while all customers got access to the discounts and deals on Friday. Electronic products are the biggest highlight of this year's festival sale and smartphones, accessories, earbuds, smartwatches and more product ranges are listed with discounts on the e-commerce platform. Beyond handsets, the sale offers attractive discounts on best-selling laptops. If you're looking for a laptop priced under Rs. 40,000, Amazon is offering plenty of options in the ongoing sale. Buyers can avail of bank discounts and exchange offers to further lower the price.

This year's Amazon Great Indian Festival brings up to 40 percent discount on a range of laptops from top brands including Dell, Acer, HP, and Lenovo among others. The Dell 15 laptop is priced at Rs. 27,740 on the e-commerce website. The laptop powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 15.6-inch full-HD display is originally priced at Rs. 47,876.

Acer Aspire Lite with 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U SoC is another affordable option with a price tag of Rs. 25,490, instead of Rs. 50,990. The HP 15s and Asus' Vivobook 15 are also listed with significant price cuts in the ongoing sale. Amazon is offering 10 percent instant discount to SBI credit card users during the Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale. Shoppers can avail of up to 24 months of no-cost EMI options and exchange offers.

Here are the top deals on laptops under Rs. 40,000 that you can get during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 40,000

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.