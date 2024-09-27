Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 40,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival brings up to 40 percent discount on laptops.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 September 2024 16:41 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 40,000

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale started on September 27 for all customers

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale is currently live for all shoppers
  • Customers can avail a 10 percent discount on purchases using SBI cards
  • The yearly sale opened for Prime subscribers on September 26
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale is currently live for all shoppers in India. The yearly sale opened for Prime subscribers at midnight on Thursday, while all customers got access to the discounts and deals on Friday. Electronic products are the biggest highlight of this year's festival sale and smartphones, accessories, earbuds, smartwatches and more product ranges are listed with discounts on the e-commerce platform. Beyond handsets, the sale offers attractive discounts on best-selling laptops. If you're looking for a laptop priced under Rs. 40,000, Amazon is offering plenty of options in the ongoing sale.  Buyers can avail of bank discounts and exchange offers to further lower the price. 

This year's Amazon Great Indian Festival brings up to 40 percent discount on a range of laptops from top brands including DellAcerHP, and Lenovo among others. The Dell 15 laptop is priced at Rs. 27,740 on the e-commerce website. The laptop powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 15.6-inch full-HD display is originally priced at Rs. 47,876. 

Acer Aspire Lite with 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U SoC is another affordable option with a price tag of Rs. 25,490, instead of Rs. 50,990. The HP 15s and Asus' Vivobook 15 are also listed with significant price cuts in the ongoing sale. Amazon is offering 10 percent instant discount to SBI credit card users during the Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale. Shoppers can avail of up to 24 months of no-cost EMI options and exchange offers. 

Here are the top deals on laptops under Rs. 40,000 that you can get during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 40,000

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price
Dell 15 Rs. 47,876 Rs. 27,740
Asus Aspire Lite Rs. 50,990 Rs. 25,490
Asus Vivobook 15  Rs. 76,990 Rs. 39,990
Dell Inspiron 3520  Rs. 48,282 Rs. 30,980
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Rs. 42,590 Rs. 21,990
Acer Travelmate Business Rs. 89,990 Rs. 37,990
Acer Aspire 3 Celeron Rs. 33,990 Rs. 18,490
HMD 15s Ryzen 5 Rs. 32,990 Rs. 34,740
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Elon Musk's X Seeks Brazil Comeback, Retreats on 'Censorship' Feud
Realme UI 6.0 Update for Smartphones Officially Confirmed to Launch in China in October

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 40,000
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series With AI Features Launched in India: See Price
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Starts: Best Deals
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE With Exynos 2400e SoC Launched in India: See Price
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Top Deals
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Best Deals on Mobile Phones
  6. Infinix Zero Flip With 3.64-Inch Cover Screen Launched: See Price
  7. Oppo Find X8 Pro Tops AnTuTu Benchmark With This Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Battery and Charging Details Surface Online Again
  2. Samsung’s Next Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Could Have a Display With a Speaker Built Into It: Report
  3. LG Smart TVs Are Showing Screensaver Ads to ‘Utilise Idle Screen Time’
  4. Apple’s HomePod With Touchscreen May Get a Square Display, A18 Chip and AI Features: Report
  5. Honor X9c Could Launch Soon as Company Teases New 'Toughest' Smartphone
  6. Redmi Buds 6 With 49dB ANC, Up to 42 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Oppo Find X8 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Tops AnTuTu Benchmark
  8. LinkedIn Silently Rolls Back Artificial Intelligence Prompts on Its Platform: Report
  9. YouTube Restores Access After Crypto Scammers Hijack Ranveer Allahbadia's Channel to Trick Viewers
  10. Arm Rebuffed by Intel After Inquiring About Purchase of Chipmaker's Product Unit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »