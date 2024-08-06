Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale has started in India with several deals and discounts on a range of products ranging from smartphones, TVs, TWS earbuds, laptops, wearables, PC accessories and more. If you are looking to purchase a new pair of affordable earphones, the sale has plenty of options. Over and above the discounted prices, Amazon assures bank-based discounts and Amazon Pay-based cashback. There are exchange discounts as well.

TWS earbuds by brands like JBL, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, and Boat with Bluetooth connectivity, fast charging support, low latency, and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) are listed with attractive prices in the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. These in-ear earphones come with a water and dust-resistant build and offer Google FastPair features for quick pairing. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r with 12.4mm and an advertised battery life of up to 38 hours are listed at Rs. 1,698, instead of Rs. 2,299. Similarly, JBL's Wave Flex earbuds with IP54 rate build are available for Rs. 2,299, down from the original price of Rs. 4,999

Customers can get up to 10 percent instant discount while making payments through SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. There are no-cost EMI options and Amazon Pay-based offers as well.

If you are shopping with a budget, here are some of the best TWS earbuds you can check out during the Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.