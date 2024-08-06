Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Budget TWS Earphones

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale is now live for all users.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 August 2024 16:59 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Budget TWS Earphones

Customers can avail of additional coupons during Great Freedom Festival sale

  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale will end on August 11
  • TWS eabuds by JBL, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Boat are listed with discounts
  • Several electronic products are available at discounted rates
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale has started in India with several deals and discounts on a range of products ranging from smartphones, TVs, TWS earbuds, laptops, wearables, PC accessories and more. If you are looking to purchase a new pair of affordable earphones, the sale has plenty of options. Over and above the discounted prices, Amazon assures bank-based discounts and Amazon Pay-based cashback. There are exchange discounts as well. 

TWS earbuds by brands like JBL, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, and Boat with Bluetooth connectivity, fast charging support, low latency, and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) are listed with attractive prices in the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. These in-ear earphones come with a water and dust-resistant build and offer Google FastPair features for quick pairing. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r with 12.4mm and an advertised battery life of up to 38 hours are listed at Rs. 1,698, instead of Rs. 2,299. Similarly, JBL's Wave Flex earbuds with IP54 rate build are available for Rs. 2,299, down from the original price of Rs. 4,999

Customers can get up to 10 percent instant discount while making payments through SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. There are no-cost EMI options and Amazon Pay-based offers as well. 

If you are shopping with a budget, here are some of the best TWS earbuds you can check out during the Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale.

Product Deal Price MRP
OnePlus Nord Buds 2r  Rs. 1,698 Rs. 2,299
Boat  Airdopes 141             Rs. 1,299 Rs. 5,990
Noise Buds N1   Rs. 1,099 Rs. 3,499
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro  Rs. 3,798 Rs. 7,999
Realme Buds T300 Rs. 1,999 Rs. 3,999
PTron Bassbuds Duo Pro Rs. 599 Rs. 2,899
JBL Wave Flex  Rs. 2,299  Rs. 4,999
Truke Buds Liberty Rs. 1,498 Rs. 6,999

 

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • IP55 rating
  • Pleasing bass with ‘Bold’ EQ setting
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Touch controls are a bit tricky to use
  • No app support on iOS
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 2R True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit, decent noise isolation
  • LDAC Bluetooth codec support, sound enhancement tweaks
  • Detailed, balanced sound
  • Good app/ app-based features
  • Bad
  • Somewhat fatiguing highs
  • Controls are a bit fiddly
Read detailed Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Realme Buds T300 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

