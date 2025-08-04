Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 began last week, offering a wide range of discounts across different categories to customers in India. The annual sale started on July 31 at noon for all shoppers. The Amazon sale is offering major discounts on a wide selection of laptops from top brands. Many of the listed laptops feature the latest Intel and AMD processors, touch displays and AI-based functionalities at competitive pricing. Buyers can also avail of additional savings through bank offers, exchange offers. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMIs and coupon-based discounts, which can help you maximise savings.

If you're planning to buy a laptop under Rs. 60,000, the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale has some attractive options from top brands such as Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo. For instance, HP's 15 with 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U is currently listed for Rs. 45,240, significantly lower than its original MRP of Rs. 72,111. Similarly, Lenovo is selling its Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H CPU for Rs. 55,240, down from the actual MRP of Rs. 89,390

Additional perks include exchange offers, no-cost EMI plans, and coupon discounts. SBI cardholders can get up to 10 percent instant discount (with a Rs. 5,250 limit). Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card users are eligible for 5 percent cashback. Select items also support cash-on-delivery. Amazon Pay UPI users can earn up to 5 percent cashback on payments.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Here Are Some of the Top Laptop Deals Under Rs. 60,000

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link HP 15 (13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U 16GB DDR4,512GB SSD) Rs. 72,111 Rs. 45,240 Buy Now Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H) Rs. 89,390 Rs. 55,240 Buy Now Acer Aspire Lite (AMD Ryzen 5-5625U) Rs. 58,999 Rs. 30,490 Buy Now HP 15 (13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD) Rs. 78,112 Rs. 51,490 Buy Now Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (Ryzen 5 5625U) Rs. 59,090 Rs. 35,740 Buy Now Asus Vivobook 15 (13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H) 55,740 Rs. 85,990 Rs. 55,740 Buy Now Dell Inspiron 3530 (13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U) Rs. 73,163 Rs. 50,990 Buy Now Acer Aspire Go 14 (14th Gen Intel Core Ultra 5 125H) Rs. 72,999 Rs. 52,990 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.