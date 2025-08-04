Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 Brings Discounts on Bluetooth Speakers From Sony, Sonos, JBL, Bose and More

The JBL Flip 6 and JBL Go 3 Bluetooth speakers are currently priced at Rs. 7,199 and Rs. 2,299.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 August 2025 11:36 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Sony's Bluetooth speakers are also discounted

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 started on July 31. For Prime members, it began at midnight on the same day, giving them early access. However, for everyone else, it was live at noon. During the sale, the e-commerce company is giving decent discounts on several electronics and home appliances, like refrigerators, washing machines, phones, smartwatches, soundbars, home theatres, true wireless stereos (TWS), desktops, cameras, and their accessories. An interested buyer can avail of up to seven bank offers with a Credit Card of the partner bank, and get cashbacks on top of the discounts.

If you are looking to upgrade your current wired speakers to wireless ones, or buy a new one, you can grab a Bluetooth speaker at relatively discounted prices. Moreover, you can avail of cashback offers on top of the bank discounts and opt for easy EMIs, if you don't prefer to pay the full price in one go. Buyers with an SBI credit card can get an instant 10 percent discount, up to Rs. 1,250, on non-EMI transactions, and up to Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions, applicable on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5,000. Additionally, Amazon is also giving instant discounts, ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 750, on SBI Credit Cards, on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 24,990 and Rs. 49,990, respectively.

Here we have listed the best deals on Bluetooth Speakers from various brands that interested buyers, either with Prime subscriptions or not, can get before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 gets over.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Avail Top Offers on Bluetooth Speakers

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Marshall Emberton II Rs. 19,999 Rs. 11,913 Buy Now
JBL Flip 6 Rs. 13,999 Rs. 7,199 Buy Now
JBL Go 3 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,299 Buy Now
Marshall Turton Rs. 47,999 Rs. 36,999 Buy Now
Boat Stone 352 Pro Rs. 4,990 Rs. 1,399 Buy Now
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II Rs. 29,400 Rs. 20,749 Buy Now
Sony ULT Field 1 Rs. 16,990 Rs. 7,641 Buy Now
Sonos Era 100 Rs. 29,999 Rs. 18,991 Buy Now
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
