Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 started on July 31. For Prime members, it began at midnight on the same day, giving them early access. However, for everyone else, it was live at noon. During the sale, the e-commerce company is giving decent discounts on several electronics and home appliances, like refrigerators, washing machines, phones, smartwatches, soundbars, home theatres, true wireless stereos (TWS), desktops, cameras, and their accessories. An interested buyer can avail of up to seven bank offers with a Credit Card of the partner bank, and get cashbacks on top of the discounts.

If you are looking to upgrade your current wired speakers to wireless ones, or buy a new one, you can grab a Bluetooth speaker at relatively discounted prices. Moreover, you can avail of cashback offers on top of the bank discounts and opt for easy EMIs, if you don't prefer to pay the full price in one go. Buyers with an SBI credit card can get an instant 10 percent discount, up to Rs. 1,250, on non-EMI transactions, and up to Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions, applicable on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5,000. Additionally, Amazon is also giving instant discounts, ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 750, on SBI Credit Cards, on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 24,990 and Rs. 49,990, respectively.

Here we have listed the best deals on Bluetooth Speakers from various brands that interested buyers, either with Prime subscriptions or not, can get before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 gets over.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Avail Top Offers on Bluetooth Speakers

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.