Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Smart Home Devices

The Wipro 12.5W B22D Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulb with Music Sync can be purchased for Rs. 649 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 September 2024 17:39 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Smart Home Devices

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 360° Home Security Camera is available at a discount during Amazon sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 has kicked off for all users
  • Buyers can get massive discounts and other offers on smart home gadgets
  • It is also offering discounts on SBI debit and credit card transactions
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale is now live, which means that the e-commerce platform is offering lucrative deals on a wide range of products across categories such as smartphones, wearables, tablets, laptops, TVs, home appliances, and more. This is one of the best times for customers who wish to upgrade their existing appliances. They can also take advantage of exchange offers on several products to lower the prices even further. The Amazon sale also brings great options for buyers who are on the lookout for smart home gadgets, including devices such as smart plugs, security cameras and smart bulbs.

We've curated a list of the best deals on smart home gadgets available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale.

One of the most notable deals live during the Amazon sale is the Wipro 12.5W B22D Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulb with Music Sync. This smart bulb can be controlled using Amazon Alexa with voice commands. It is dimmable and supports multiple colour tones.

Meanwhile, buyers on the lookout for a smart security camera can take advantage of a deal on the Xiaomi Mi 360° Home Security Camera. It is being offered at a price of Rs. 2,298; a discount of over 50 percent over its list price. In addition to discounts, buyers can also take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 29,750 on SBI Debit and Credit card transactions. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Deals on Smart Home Gadgets

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price
Wipro 12.5W B22D Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulb Rs. 2,590 Rs. 649
Xiaomi Mi 360° Home Security Camera Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,298
Qubo Smart Door Lock Rs. 19,990 Rs. 7,990
HomeMate WiFi 4 Node Smart Switch Rs. 5,990 Rs. 1,379
Wipro Smart Wi-Fi Extension Board Rs. 2,990 Rs. 1,739
Philips Wiz B22 9-Watt LED Smart Bulb Rs. 1,999 Rs. 549
Wipro Next Smart Wi-Fi 20W CCT+RGB LED Rs. 2,690 Rs. 1,199
TP-Link Tapo T110 Smart Door Contact Sensor Rs. 1,899 Rs. 999
