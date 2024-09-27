Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale is now live, which means that the e-commerce platform is offering lucrative deals on a wide range of products across categories such as smartphones, wearables, tablets, laptops, TVs, home appliances, and more. This is one of the best times for customers who wish to upgrade their existing appliances. They can also take advantage of exchange offers on several products to lower the prices even further. The Amazon sale also brings great options for buyers who are on the lookout for smart home gadgets, including devices such as smart plugs, security cameras and smart bulbs.

We've curated a list of the best deals on smart home gadgets available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale.

One of the most notable deals live during the Amazon sale is the Wipro 12.5W B22D Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulb with Music Sync. This smart bulb can be controlled using Amazon Alexa with voice commands. It is dimmable and supports multiple colour tones.

Meanwhile, buyers on the lookout for a smart security camera can take advantage of a deal on the Xiaomi Mi 360° Home Security Camera. It is being offered at a price of Rs. 2,298; a discount of over 50 percent over its list price. In addition to discounts, buyers can also take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 29,750 on SBI Debit and Credit card transactions.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Deals on Smart Home Gadgets

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.