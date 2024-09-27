Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great India Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Gaming Peripherals

The Amazon sale is offering an additional 10 percent discount on purchases made via SBI debit and credit cards.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 September 2024 15:52 IST
Amazon Great India Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Gaming Peripherals

The DualSense Edge wireless controller gets a discount during the sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale began on September 27 for all customers
  • The PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset gets a 30 percent dscount
  • Avail 5 percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card purchases
Advertisement

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is now live for all customers after its early access period for Prime members. The festival season sale brings a ton of offers across different product categories. Smartphone deals are of course the big draw, but the sale features deep discounts on laptops, tablets, smartwatches, TWS earphones, and more. The Amazon sale also brings lucrative deals for gamers, be it gaming consoles or accessories.

Here, we'll look at some of the best gaming accessories and peripherals, from controllers and keyboards to mice and headphones. On top of discounted prices, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale also adds an additional 10 percent discount on purchases made via SBI debit and credit cards. There's a five percent instant cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card transactions, as well.

The sale brins deals on gaming accessories from top brands like Logitech, Sony, Razer and more. Here are our picks for some of the best deals on gaming peripherals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Best Deals and Discounts on Gaming Peripherals:

Product MRP Deal Price Amazon Link
Sony DualSense Edge Wireless Controller  Rs. 18,990  Rs. 16,749  Buy Now
Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse  Rs. 3,795  Rs. 2,495  Buy Now
Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming Headset  Rs. 7,999  Rs. 3,299  Buy Now
HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard  Rs. 11,687  Rs. 5,778  Buy Now
BenQ 28-inch EW2880U 4K Monitor  Rs. 39,990  Rs. 28,350  Buy Now
Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 1TB M.2 SSD (optimised for PS5)  Rs. 12,999  Rs. 9,199  Buy Now
PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset  Rs. 8,590  Rs. 5,999  Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Sale, Sale Offers, Sale Offers 2024, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, Amazon Sale 2024, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Great Indian Festival Sale 2024
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Realme UI 6.0 Update for Smartphones Officially Confirmed to Launch in China in October

Related Stories

Amazon Great India Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Gaming Peripherals
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Starts: Best Deals
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Top Deals
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE With Exynos 2400e SoC Launched in India: See Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series With AI Features Launched in India: See Price
  5. Infinix Zero Flip With 3.64-Inch Cover Screen Launched: See Price
  6. Redmi Note 14 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC Launched
  7. Realme UI 6.0 Update Will Launch in China Next Month
  8. Xiaomi 14T Pro With Dimensity 9300+ SoC Debuts Alongside Xiaomi 14T
  9. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series Debuts With IP68 Rating, Up to 6,200mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Arm Rebuffed by Intel After Inquiring About Purchase of Chipmaker's Product Unit
  2. Former Amazon Seller Sues Competition Commission of India Over Antitrust Probe
  3. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Denies Executives' Departure Linked to Restructuring
  4. Realme UI 6.0 Update for Smartphones Officially Confirmed to Launch in China in October
  5. Infinix Zero Flip With 3.64-Inch Cover Display, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Gemini in Gmail App Adds Contextual Smart Replies Feature for Google Workspace Users
  7. Vivo X200 Design, Colour Options Officially Teased Ahead of Launch Next Month 
  8. India's Star Health Sues Telegram After Hacker Accesses Chatbots to Leak Data
  9. Elon Musk's X Seeks Brazil Comeback, Retreats on 'Censorship' Feud
  10. Microsoft to Merge Xbox and Game Pass Apps on iOS and Android, Rolls Out New Features on PC, Consoles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »