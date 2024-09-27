Amazon Great India Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Gaming Peripherals

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is now live for all customers after its early access period for Prime members. The festival season sale brings a ton of offers across different product categories. Smartphone deals are of course the big draw, but the sale features deep discounts on laptops, tablets, smartwatches, TWS earphones, and more. The Amazon sale also brings lucrative deals for gamers, be it gaming consoles or accessories.

Here, we'll look at some of the best gaming accessories and peripherals, from controllers and keyboards to mice and headphones. On top of discounted prices, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale also adds an additional 10 percent discount on purchases made via SBI debit and credit cards. There's a five percent instant cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card transactions, as well.

The sale brins deals on gaming accessories from top brands like Logitech, Sony, Razer and more. Here are our picks for some of the best deals on gaming peripherals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Best Deals and Discounts on Gaming Peripherals:

Product MRP Deal Price Amazon Link Sony DualSense Edge Wireless Controller Rs. 18,990 Rs. 16,749 Buy Now Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse Rs. 3,795 Rs. 2,495 Buy Now Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming Headset Rs. 7,999 Rs. 3,299 Buy Now HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Rs. 11,687 Rs. 5,778 Buy Now BenQ 28-inch EW2880U 4K Monitor Rs. 39,990 Rs. 28,350 Buy Now Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 1TB M.2 SSD (optimised for PS5) Rs. 12,999 Rs. 9,199 Buy Now PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset Rs. 8,590 Rs. 5,999 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.