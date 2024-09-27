Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top Deals on Soundbars for Your Smart TV

You can purchase the Sony HT-S20R soundbar for Rs. 14,988 instead of its listed price of Rs. 23,990 on Amazon.

Updated: 27 September 2024 16:23 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top Deals on Soundbars for Your Smart TV

Photo Credit: Sony

Soundbars from Sony are currently discounted during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Highlights
  • JBL Cinema SB271 currently costs Rs. 9,998 in India
  • Other soundbar models are also available at cheaper rates
  • Amazon customers can also use SBI cards to lower their purchase price
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale is underway, and customers can now purchase various products at discounted prices, while also availing of eligible bank discounts. If you're not happy with the sound output from your smart TV, you can connect a soundbar (preferably with a subwoofer). During the ongoing sale event, soundbars from brands like Samsung, JBL, Sony, Zebronics Boat, and Bose are available at discounted prices. We've prepared a list of some of the best deals on soundbars for your smart TV during the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Bank Discounts and Card Offers on Soundbars

Don't to add your SBI credit or debit cards to your Amazon account before you make a purchase during the Great Indian Festival sale, if you haven't previously used them on the e-commerce platform. This will help you check out quickly, while also comparing discounts with other payment methods. 

Amazon is also offering coupons on some products during the Great Indian Festival Sale, which must be applied manually when you're making your purchase. You can also use an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card to avail of no cost EMI to purchase some of these soundbar models.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top Deals on Soundbars for Your Smart TV

  Product Name MRP Deal Price Amazon Link
1 Sony HT-S20R Rs. 23,990 Rs. 14,988 Buy Now
2 Zebronics Juke Bar 7400 Pro Rs. 12,990 Rs. 6,498 Buy Now
3 Govo GoSurround 955 Rs. 19,999 Rs. 5,499 Buy Now
4 Boat Aavante Bar Mystiq Rs. 10,999 Rs. 4,968 Buy Now
5 Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Rs. 55,900 Rs. 45,498 Buy Now
6 Samsung Q-Symphony (HW-Q600C/XL) Rs. 44,990 Rs. 25,988 Buy Now
7 JBL Cinema SB271 Rs. 18,999 Rs. 9,998 Buy Now

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony HT-S20R

Sony HT-S20R

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Speaker Type Soundbar
Features Bluetooth
Colour Black
Connection Wireless
Configuration 5.1 (6 Channel)
Power Output 400W
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top Deals on Soundbars for Your Smart TV
