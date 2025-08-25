Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Intel Gamer Days Sale 2025: Best Deals on Gaming Laptops

The Intel Gamer Days Sale 2025 on Amazon is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 August 2025 16:54 IST
Amazon Intel Gamer Days Sale 2025: Best Deals on Gaming Laptops

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon's Intel Gamer Days Sale 2025 started on August 23

Highlights
  • The Intel Gamer Days Sale is currently live on Amazon
  • Asus Vivobook series, HP Omen series are available for discounted rates
  • Some laptops are listed with no-cost EMI offers and payment-based offers
Advertisement

Intel Gamer Days Sale 2025 is underway on Amazon, offering significant discounts on Intel-powered gaming laptops.  The sale, which started on August 23, brings up to 40 percent discount on various laptops suitable for beginner, intermediate, or seasoned pro gamers. Laptops from global brands like HP, Dell, Acer, and Asus are listed with significant price cuts as part of the sale event. Shoppers can also maximise their savings by applying bank offers and coupon-based discounts on top of existing offers. They can also avail of no-cost EMIs and exchange offers on select models.

Leading brands are selling entry level and more expensive laptop models with Intel processors and the latest GPUs at discounted rates during the Intel Gamer Days Sale 2025. The HP Victus Gaming laptop is available at Rs. 69,990, instead of the listed price of Rs. 87,262. Similarly, Asus is offering the Vivobook 16X gaming laptop powered by an Intel Core i7-13620H processor for Rs. 73,990, down from the listed price of Rs. 1,02,990 

Models including Acer's Nitro series and Asus's Vivobook series, and HP's Omen series are available for discounted rates in the ongoing Intel Gamer Days Sale. In addition to general price cuts, shoppers can avail themselves of bank-based discounts. There are options to exchange their old devices to get additional savings on a new purchase. Some laptops are listed with no-cost EMI offers and coupon-based offers.  The Intel Gamer Days Sale will end on August 31. 

Here are some of the top deals on laptops available during the Intel Gamer Days Sale on Amazon 

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price  Link
HP Victus (13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H) Rs. 87,262 Rs. 69,990 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook 16X (Intel Core i7-13620H)  Rs. 1,02,990  Rs.  73,990 Buy Now
Lenovo LOQ 2024 (12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX) Rs. 96,590 Rs. 65,990 Buy Now
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (Intel Core i7-13620H 13th Gen Processor) Rs. 74,990 Rs. 92,990 Buy Now
Acer Nitro V 16 (Intel Core i5-14th Gen 14450HX Processor)  Rs. 1,24,990 Rs.  79,990 Buy Now
HP Victus Gaming (13th Gen i7-13620H)  Rs. 1,03,018  Rs. 83,990  Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Intel Gamer Days sale, Intel Gamer Days Sale 2025, Amazon Intel Gamer Days Sale 2025, Amazon, Amazon Intel Gamer Days
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Ethereum Price Hits All-Time High as Bitcoin Steadies Around $113,000
Ubisoft Announces The Division 2: Survivors, a 'Survival Extraction Experience' Coming Next Year
Amazon Intel Gamer Days Sale 2025: Best Deals on Gaming Laptops
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Black Membership Programme Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Goes on Sale in the UK Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Airtel Restores Service in Several Areas After Second Outage in a Week
  4. Best Deals on Gaming Laptops During the Amazon Intel Gamer Days Sale 2025
  5. Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Price in India, Features Compared
  6. Foldable iPhone's Camera Details Leak; Apple May Tap Gemini AI for Siri
  7. Here's When the OnePlus Pad 3 Will Go on Sale in India
  8. Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro, and Oppo F31 Pro+ Specifications Leaked: See Design
  9. SpaceX Reschedules Planned Starship Test Flight Launch
  10. Lumio Arc 5 Projector Goes on Sale in India: Check Price, Availability
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Launched With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  2. Forza Horizon 6 Announcement Reportedly Planned for Next Month at Tokyo Game Show
  3. Oppo Find X9 Ultra to Be Equipped With 2K Display, Four Rear Cameras, Tipster Claims
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite With Exynos 1380 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
  5. Lumio Arc 5 Projector Goes on Sale in India: Price, Availability, Features
  6. Binance Australia Must Conduct Audit Over Anti-Money Laundering Concerns, AUSTRAC Says
  7. Vivo Y500 Launch Date Announced; Company Confirms Presence of 8,200mAh Battery
  8. YouTubers Say AI Is Editing Their Shorts Without Consent, YouTube Says ‘Running an Experiment’
  9. Xiaomi 15T Series Design Leaked Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Feature 5,500mAh Battery
  10. Flipkart Black Membership Programme Launched in India With One-Year YouTube Premium Subscription
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »