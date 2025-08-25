Intel Gamer Days Sale 2025 is underway on Amazon, offering significant discounts on Intel-powered gaming laptops. The sale, which started on August 23, brings up to 40 percent discount on various laptops suitable for beginner, intermediate, or seasoned pro gamers. Laptops from global brands like HP, Dell, Acer, and Asus are listed with significant price cuts as part of the sale event. Shoppers can also maximise their savings by applying bank offers and coupon-based discounts on top of existing offers. They can also avail of no-cost EMIs and exchange offers on select models.

Leading brands are selling entry level and more expensive laptop models with Intel processors and the latest GPUs at discounted rates during the Intel Gamer Days Sale 2025. The HP Victus Gaming laptop is available at Rs. 69,990, instead of the listed price of Rs. 87,262. Similarly, Asus is offering the Vivobook 16X gaming laptop powered by an Intel Core i7-13620H processor for Rs. 73,990, down from the listed price of Rs. 1,02,990

Models including Acer's Nitro series and Asus's Vivobook series, and HP's Omen series are available for discounted rates in the ongoing Intel Gamer Days Sale. In addition to general price cuts, shoppers can avail themselves of bank-based discounts. There are options to exchange their old devices to get additional savings on a new purchase. Some laptops are listed with no-cost EMI offers and coupon-based offers. The Intel Gamer Days Sale will end on August 31.

Here are some of the top deals on laptops available during the Intel Gamer Days Sale on Amazon

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Link HP Victus (13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H) Rs. 87,262 Rs. 69,990 Buy Now Asus Vivobook 16X (Intel Core i7-13620H) Rs. 1,02,990 Rs. 73,990 Buy Now Lenovo LOQ 2024 (12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX) Rs. 96,590 Rs. 65,990 Buy Now Asus TUF Gaming F15 (Intel Core i7-13620H 13th Gen Processor) Rs. 74,990 Rs. 92,990 Buy Now Acer Nitro V 16 (Intel Core i5-14th Gen 14450HX Processor) Rs. 1,24,990 Rs. 79,990 Buy Now HP Victus Gaming (13th Gen i7-13620H) Rs. 1,03,018 Rs. 83,990 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.