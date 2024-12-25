Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Offering Big Discounts on Smart TVs From Leading Brands in Year End Sale: See Prices, Deals

Customers can enjoy up to 65 percent discount on smart TVs.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 December 2024 14:08 IST
Amazon Offering Big Discounts on Smart TVs From Leading Brands in Year End Sale: See Prices, Deals

Photo Credit: Amazon

The offers on the smart TVs are valid till December 31

Highlights
  • Samsung smart TV buyers can get up to Rs. 2,000 off on HDFC Bank cards
  • SBI cards transactions are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount
  • Customers can enjoy additional coupon discount benefits
Advertisement

Amazon is currently offering huge discounts on smart TVs in India as part of its year-end bonanza. A wide selection of smart televisions from leading brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, Hisense and more can be bought at a significantly lower price point than their usual market rates. Customers can avail of additional benefits like bank or exchange offers and coupon discounts to lower the effective selling price further. For instance, all transactions with SBI cards can be eligible for a 10 percent instant discount. All these offers are subject to terms and conditions.

In the ongoing sale, customers can enjoy up to 65 percent discount on smart TVs. The discount offers are valid till December 31. People choosing to buy Samsung smart TVs can get an additional up to Rs. 2,000 discount if they use HDFC Bank cards. Select bank customers can enjoy no-cost EMI benefits on certain items as well. Notably, details of the discounts and other benefits applicable to a particular item are listed on their product pages.

The 65-inch LG QNED 4K smart TV with the model number 65QNED75SRA is listed on Amazon with an MRP of Rs. 1,59,990. As part of the sale, it is marked with a 44 percent discount at Rs. 89,990. Furthermore, buyers can enjoy an additional coupon discount of Rs. 10,000, which brings the effective sale price down to Rs. 79,990. Select bank customers can get more offers on the item during checkout. Meanwhile, a smaller 32-inch E43N Series HD Smart LED TV boasts an MRP of Rs. 24,999. During the sale, it is marked 52 percent lower at Rs. 11,999. A Rs. 500 coupon discount is also available for customers to bring the effective price down to Rs. 11,499.

Amazon Year-End Sale on Smart TVs:

Product Name MRP Sale Price Buy Now Link
Samsung 65-inch QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV Rs. 1,59,900 Rs. 1,09,900 Buy Now
LG 65-inch QNED-75 Year 2024 Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Rs. 1,59,900 Rs. 79,990 Buy Now
Samsung 55-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV Rs. 68,900 Rs. 46,990 Buy Now
LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Rs. 49,990 Rs. 28,990 Buy Now
Hisense 32-inch E43N Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV Rs. 24,999 Rs. 11,499 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Sale, Amazon Sale Offers
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Appliance New Year Sale: Up to 55 Percent Discount on Refrigerators from Top Brands
OnePlus Open at Under Rs. 1 Lakh on Amazon Is a Deal Worth Checking Out

Related Stories

Amazon Offering Big Discounts on Smart TVs From Leading Brands in Year End Sale: See Prices, Deals
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Said to Go on Sale in February Next Year
  2. OnePlus 12 Price Drops in India Ahead of OnePlus 13 Launch
  3. You Can Buy OnePlus Open Below Rs. 1 Lakh on Amazon for a Limited Time
  4. MIT Researchers Measure Quantum Geometry of Electrons in Solid Materials
  5. Oppo Reno 13 5G Design Revealed in Official Teaser Video Ahead of Launch
  6. Amazon Offering Big Discounts on Smart TVs From Leading Brands: See Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Top 10 Solar Flares of 2024: The Most Powerful Solar Events and Their Impact
  2. Genetic Analysis Reveals Family Sacrifices in 1,500-Year-Old Moche Tomb in Peru
  3. Astronomers Spot New Cosmic Explosions 100 Times Brighter Than the Sun
  4. Apple Executive Explains Why the Company Will Never Develop a Google-Like Search Engine
  5. OnePlus Open at Under Rs. 1 Lakh on Amazon Is a Deal Worth Checking Out
  6. The Roundup: Punishment Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Gladiator 2 OTT Release Date: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal Starrer Now Available For Rent on Prime Video
  8. Subedaar OTT Release: Anil Kapoor’s Action-Drama to Stream on Prime Video
  9. RRR: Behind and Beyond Documentary OTT Release Date Revealed
  10. Bagheera Hindi Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »