Amazon is currently offering huge discounts on smart TVs in India as part of its year-end bonanza. A wide selection of smart televisions from leading brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, Hisense and more can be bought at a significantly lower price point than their usual market rates. Customers can avail of additional benefits like bank or exchange offers and coupon discounts to lower the effective selling price further. For instance, all transactions with SBI cards can be eligible for a 10 percent instant discount. All these offers are subject to terms and conditions.

In the ongoing sale, customers can enjoy up to 65 percent discount on smart TVs. The discount offers are valid till December 31. People choosing to buy Samsung smart TVs can get an additional up to Rs. 2,000 discount if they use HDFC Bank cards. Select bank customers can enjoy no-cost EMI benefits on certain items as well. Notably, details of the discounts and other benefits applicable to a particular item are listed on their product pages.

The 65-inch LG QNED 4K smart TV with the model number 65QNED75SRA is listed on Amazon with an MRP of Rs. 1,59,990. As part of the sale, it is marked with a 44 percent discount at Rs. 89,990. Furthermore, buyers can enjoy an additional coupon discount of Rs. 10,000, which brings the effective sale price down to Rs. 79,990. Select bank customers can get more offers on the item during checkout. Meanwhile, a smaller 32-inch E43N Series HD Smart LED TV boasts an MRP of Rs. 24,999. During the sale, it is marked 52 percent lower at Rs. 11,999. A Rs. 500 coupon discount is also available for customers to bring the effective price down to Rs. 11,499.

Amazon Year-End Sale on Smart TVs:

Product Name MRP Sale Price Buy Now Link Samsung 65-inch QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV Rs. 1,59,900 Rs. 1,09,900 Buy Now LG 65-inch QNED-75 Year 2024 Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Rs. 1,59,900 Rs. 79,990 Buy Now Samsung 55-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV Rs. 68,900 Rs. 46,990 Buy Now LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Rs. 49,990 Rs. 28,990 Buy Now Hisense 32-inch E43N Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV Rs. 24,999 Rs. 11,499 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.