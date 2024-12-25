Planning to upgrade your existing refrigerator at home as you enter into the new year? Amazon has rolled out its Appliance New Year Sale in India, bringing compelling deals on a wide range of home appliances such as air conditioners, televisions, air fryers, mixer grinders, microwave ovens, refrigerators, washing machines, and more. So, suppose you have been searching for a lucrative deal on one of these appliances. It brings new and exciting opportunities for buyers to grab the home appliance at a discount. The e-commerce platform has listed several refrigerators from brands like LG, Samsung, Voltas Beko, Panasonic, Godrej, and Haier at discounted prices during the sale.

During the sale, buyers can choose from a wide range of refrigerators depending on form factor, size and cooling capacity. There are single-door, double-door, side-by-side, and convertible refrigerator options to choose from. They can also opt for the size and cooling capacity which they require. One of the most exciting offers is live on the Samsung 653L 5-in-1 refrigerator. It has a list price of Rs. 1,13,000 but can be purchased for just Rs. 79,990 during the Amazon Appliance New Year Sale.

Apart from direct price drops, Amazon is offering an instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 2,000 for purchases made using HDFC Bank cards, select other cards, and EMI transactions. Other offers include no-cost EMI options, Amazon coupons and exchange offers, which enable customers to grab the appliances at considerably lower prices than their listed MRPs. Buyers can also avail themselves of Amazon Pay-based offers, cash on delivery, and easy return options.

Here are our top picks for the best deals on refrigerators during the Amazon sale right now.

Amazon Sale: Top Deals on Refrigerators

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.