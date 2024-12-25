Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Appliance New Year Sale: Up to 55 Percent Discount on Refrigerators from Top Brands

Buyers can take advantage of no-cost EMI options, Amazon coupons, and exchange offers during the sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 December 2024 13:17 IST
Amazon Appliance New Year Sale: Up to 55 Percent Discount on Refrigerators from Top Brands

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung 653L Side-by-Side refrigerator can be purchased at a discount on Amazon

Highlights
  • Amazon offers discounts on brands like LG, Samsung, and Haier
  • Offers include 10 percent discount up to Rs. 2,000 with HDFC cards
  • No-cost EMI, exchange offers, and Amazon Pay discounts are also live
Advertisement

Planning to upgrade your existing refrigerator at home as you enter into the new year? Amazon has rolled out its Appliance New Year Sale in India, bringing compelling deals on a wide range of home appliances such as air conditioners, televisions, air fryers, mixer grinders, microwave ovens, refrigerators, washing machines, and more. So, suppose you have been searching for a lucrative deal on one of these appliances. It brings new and exciting opportunities for buyers to grab the home appliance at a discount. The e-commerce platform has listed several refrigerators from brands like LG, Samsung, Voltas Beko, Panasonic, Godrej, and Haier at discounted prices during the sale.

During the sale, buyers can choose from a wide range of refrigerators depending on form factor, size and cooling capacity. There are single-door, double-door, side-by-side, and convertible refrigerator options to choose from. They can also opt for the size and cooling capacity which they require. One of the most exciting offers is live on the Samsung 653L 5-in-1 refrigerator. It has a list price of Rs. 1,13,000 but can be purchased for just Rs. 79,990 during the Amazon Appliance New Year Sale.

Apart from direct price drops, Amazon is offering an instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 2,000 for purchases made using HDFC Bank cards, select other cards, and EMI transactions. Other offers include no-cost EMI options, Amazon coupons and exchange offers, which enable customers to grab the appliances at considerably lower prices than their listed MRPs. Buyers can also avail themselves of Amazon Pay-based offers, cash on delivery, and easy return options.

Here are our top picks for the best deals on refrigerators during the Amazon sale right now.

Amazon Sale: Top Deals on Refrigerators

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price
Samsung 363L 3 Star Refrigerator Rs. 68,990 Rs. 48,990
Godrej 436L 2 Star Refrigerator Rs. 67,990 Rs. 42,989
LG 272L 3 Star Refrigerator Rs. 64,990 Rs. 43,990
Haier 596L Refrigerator Rs. 63,100 Rs. 37,490
Samsung 653L Refrigerator Rs. 29,999 Rs. 11,990
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon sale, Amazon New Year Offers, refrigerators amazon sale, Amazon Offers, Home appliances
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NASA Parker Solar Probe Makes Closest-Ever Approach to the Sun, Becomes Fastest Object Built by Humans

Related Stories

Amazon Appliance New Year Sale: Up to 55 Percent Discount on Refrigerators from Top Brands
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Price Drops in India Ahead of OnePlus 13 Launch
  2. Pushpa 2 OTT Release Date: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  3. Vivo Y29 5G With 5,500mAh Battery, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India
  4. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus Tipped to Offer Upgraded Camera Capabilities
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Said to Go on Sale in February Next Year
  6. Samsung Scales Down Production of Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7: Report
  7. Oppo Reno 13 5G Design Revealed in Official Teaser Video Ahead of Launch
  8. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Global Launch Teased; Colourway, Build Details Revealed
  9. Poco X7 Pro 5G Global Variant Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked
  10. Amazon Sale Brings Discounts of Up to 55 Percent on Refrigerators
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Parker Solar Probe Makes Closest-Ever Approach to the Sun, Becomes Fastest Object Built by Humans
  2. Google Chrome Could Soon Reportedly Benefit from AI-Powered Gemini Live Capabilities
  3. Oppo Reno 13 Design Revealed in Official Teaser Video; India Launch Likely Soon
  4. OpenAI Reportedly Considering Building Humanoid Robots, Could Be Integrated With Its AI Models
  5. OnePlus 12 Price Drops on Amazon Ahead of OnePlus 13 Launch in India Next Month
  6. MIT Researchers Measure Quantum Geometry of Electrons in Solid Materials for First Time
  7. Flamanville 3 Nuclear Reactor Begins Operations After Long Delays in France
  8. Tetsuwan Scientific Is Building AI-Powered Robotic Scientists That Can Carry Out Experiments
  9. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G Leaked Renders Show Expected Design, Colour Options
  10. Scientists Demonstrate Negative Time in Quantum Experiments at Toronto Lab
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »