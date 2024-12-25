Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Open at Under Rs. 1 Lakh on Amazon Is a Deal Worth Checking Out

OnePlus Open is available in a single 16GB+512GB storage configuration in India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 December 2024 14:06 IST
OnePlus Open at Under Rs. 1 Lakh on Amazon Is a Deal Worth Checking Out

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Open is equipped with Hasselblad-branded triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • OnePlus Open is priced at Rs. 99,999 on Amazon India for a limited time
  • Buyers can use No-cost EMI and Amazon Pay Later options for payments
  • Amazon offers 'Try & Buy service for testing the phone before purchase
Advertisement

OnePlus Open was launched in India in 2023 as the company's first-ever foldable smartphone. While its launch price was North of Rs. 1 lakh, Amazon India has rolled out exciting offers on the handset, enabling buyers to purchase it at a price below the aforementioned amount. With its offer, the e-commerce giant offers customers an avenue to purchase the smartphone with a discount to get it at a lower price than its list MRP.

This is the first time since September's Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 that the OnePlus Open has been priced under Rs. 1 lakh in India.

OnePlus Open Under Rs. 1 Lakh on Amazon: Details

The launch price of the OnePlus Open in India is Rs. 1,39,999. It is available in a single 16GB+512GB storage configuration. However, Amazon has rolled out a limited-time discount of 29 percent on the foldable smartphone, which translates to a price drop of Rs. 40,000.

Thus, customers can purchase the handset for Rs. 99,999 on the e-commerce platform for a limited time. This price excludes any bank offers or exchange benefits. If buyers do not wish to pay the full cost of the OnePlus Open in one go, Amazon also offers no-cost EMI options via the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card. Alternatively, they can also make payments with easy instalments without a credit/debit card, taking advantage of Amazon Pay Later.

At select locations around the country, Amazon offers a ‘Try & Buy' programme, which allows users to have a hands-on experience with the OnePlus Open for 20 minutes alongside a verified expert. Although a service fee of Rs. 149 applies to this service, it will be refunded as Amazon Pay cashback in their wallet if they purchase the smartphone within 7 days of the trial.

OnePlus Open Specifications

OnePlus Open has a 7.82-inch 2K Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED main screen and a 6.31-inch 2K LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED cover display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The handset runs on the latest Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.

For optics, the OnePlus Open is equipped with a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It also has a 32-megapixel camera and a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies on the outer and inner screens.

The smartphone packs a 4,800mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light foldable design
  • Excellent displays
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Good for gaming
  • Speedy wired charging
  • Well-rounded cameras
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Basic IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Open review
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Open, OnePlus Open price in India, OnePlus Open sale, OnePlus Open Offers, OnePlus, Amazon
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Appliance New Year Sale: Up to 55 Percent Discount on Refrigerators from Top Brands

Related Stories

OnePlus Open at Under Rs. 1 Lakh on Amazon Is a Deal Worth Checking Out
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Said to Go on Sale in February Next Year
  2. OnePlus 12 Price Drops in India Ahead of OnePlus 13 Launch
  3. You Can Buy OnePlus Open Below Rs. 1 Lakh on Amazon for a Limited Time
  4. MIT Researchers Measure Quantum Geometry of Electrons in Solid Materials
  5. Oppo Reno 13 5G Design Revealed in Official Teaser Video Ahead of Launch
  6. Amazon Offering Big Discounts on Smart TVs From Leading Brands: See Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Top 10 Solar Flares of 2024: The Most Powerful Solar Events and Their Impact
  2. Genetic Analysis Reveals Family Sacrifices in 1,500-Year-Old Moche Tomb in Peru
  3. Astronomers Spot New Cosmic Explosions 100 Times Brighter Than the Sun
  4. Apple Executive Explains Why the Company Will Never Develop a Google-Like Search Engine
  5. OnePlus Open at Under Rs. 1 Lakh on Amazon Is a Deal Worth Checking Out
  6. The Roundup: Punishment Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Gladiator 2 OTT Release Date: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal Starrer Now Available For Rent on Prime Video
  8. Subedaar OTT Release: Anil Kapoor’s Action-Drama to Stream on Prime Video
  9. RRR: Behind and Beyond Documentary OTT Release Date Revealed
  10. Bagheera Hindi Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »