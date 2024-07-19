Technology News

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best Smartwatch Deals Under Rs. 5,000

Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale will end on July 21.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 July 2024 17:29 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best Smartwatch Deals Under Rs. 5,000

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is an Prime members-only event

Highlights
  • Amazon will offer smartwatches under Rs. 5,000 price segment in the sale
  • Redmi Watch 3 Active is one of the most affordable smartwatches to pick
  • There are no-cost EMI payment options
Advertisement

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 will begin on July 20 at midnight with impressive discounts on a wide range of items.  The latest round of Amazon sales is limited to Prime subscribers and the new edition of Prime Day sale will come with some interesting offers to look for — especially if you are looking to buy a new wearable in the budget segment. Besides the general discounts, buyers can avail bank bank-based offers and coupon-based discounts in the 48-hour-long sale. 

Just hours before the sale, Amazon revealed some of the interesting deals in the wearable category. The sale will bring affordable smartwatches from brands like Redmi, Noise, Titan and Amazfit at discounted prices. The Redmi Watch 3 Active is one of the most affordable smartwatches to pick. It will be up for sale for Rs.  2,499, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 5,999. Similarly, the Titan Smart 3 will be available for Rs. 3,995, down from Rs. 11,995.

Alongside general sale discounts, customers can avail of additional coupons and bank offers on select products in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024. The ICICI bank and SBI card users can get up to 10 percent discount. This exclusive benefit sweetens the deal even further. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can avail of welcome rewards. There are no-cost EMI payment options as well. 

Here we have listed some of the best deals on smartwatches under Rs. 5,000 you can grab in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024.

Product Name MRP Sale Price
Redmi Watch 3 Active Rs. 5,999 Rs. 2,499
Noise Pulse 2 Rs. 1,499 Rs. 999
Titan Smart 3 Rs. 11,995 Rs. 3,995
Amazfit Pop 3S Rs. 6,999 Rs. 3,999
Boat Ultima Chronos Rs. 9,499 Rs. 1,899
Fastrack New Limitless F2 2 Pro Rs. 7,995 Rs. 2,299
CrossBeats Nexus Rs. 11,999 Rs. 3,599
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Watch 3 Active

Redmi Watch 3 Active

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Light and comfortable, 5ATM water resistance
  • Decent app
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Good for notifications and basic smartwatch functionality
  • Bad
  • Inaccurate health and fitness tracking
  • Screen could be better
  • Nothing exceptional about it
Read detailed Redmi Watch 3 Active review
Strap Colour Black, Grey, Green
Display Size 46mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Rectangle
Noise ColorFit Pulse 2

Noise ColorFit Pulse 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display Size 45mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Square
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024, Amazon Prime Day Sale, Amazon Prime Day, Sale Offers, Sale Offers 2024
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
WazirX Hack Aftermath: North Korean Hackers Suspected of Stealing Funds From Indian Crypto Exchange
Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Best Early Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 80,000

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best Smartwatch Deals Under Rs. 5,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CrowdStrike Update Causes Global Outage of Microsoft Services
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Live Updates: Deals on Smartphones, Laptops and More
  3. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Teased, to Go Official in India Next Month
  4. Poco M6 5G 64GB Variant Goes on Sale in India on July 20: See Price
  5. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Top Early Deals on Mobiles Under Rs. 30,000
  6. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best Tablet Deals Under Rs. 50,000
  7. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Best Deals on PC Accessories
  8. Google Pixel 9 Pro Design Revealed Ahead of Launch on August 13
  9. Honor 200 Pro First Impressions
  10. iQoo Z9 Pro Spotted on FV-5 Database, Camera Specifications Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: From Keyboards to Desktop Speakers, Best Deals on PC Accessories
  2. Gemini AI to Get US Broadcast Coverage at Olympics 2024 as Google Signs Deals With Team USA, NBCUniversal
  3. iPhone 16 Shipments in 2024 Not Expected to See Increase Despite Claims, Suggests Analyst
  4. BTC, ETH Log Minor Price Slips Globally, Crypto Rates See Notable Decline in India After WazirX Breach
  5. CrowdStrike Update Causes Global Microsoft Outage, Affecting Services and Bringing ‘Blue Screen of Death’
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Could Ditch Snapdragon for MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset
  7. Poco M6 5G 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Availability
  8. OpenAI GPT-4o Mini Launched As the Company’s Most Cost-Effective Small AI Model
  9. iQoo Z9 Pro Reportedly Surfaces on BIS Website, Camera Specifications Leaked via FV-5 Database
  10. Google Offers a First Look at Pixel 9 Pro Fold; Set to Debut in India on August 14 Alongside Pixel 9 Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »