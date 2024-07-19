Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best Smartwatch Deals Under Rs. 5,000

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 will begin on July 20 at midnight with impressive discounts on a wide range of items. The latest round of Amazon sales is limited to Prime subscribers and the new edition of Prime Day sale will come with some interesting offers to look for — especially if you are looking to buy a new wearable in the budget segment. Besides the general discounts, buyers can avail bank bank-based offers and coupon-based discounts in the 48-hour-long sale.

Just hours before the sale, Amazon revealed some of the interesting deals in the wearable category. The sale will bring affordable smartwatches from brands like Redmi, Noise, Titan and Amazfit at discounted prices. The Redmi Watch 3 Active is one of the most affordable smartwatches to pick. It will be up for sale for Rs. 2,499, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 5,999. Similarly, the Titan Smart 3 will be available for Rs. 3,995, down from Rs. 11,995.

Alongside general sale discounts, customers can avail of additional coupons and bank offers on select products in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024. The ICICI bank and SBI card users can get up to 10 percent discount. This exclusive benefit sweetens the deal even further. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can avail of welcome rewards. There are no-cost EMI payment options as well.

Here we have listed some of the best deals on smartwatches under Rs. 5,000 you can grab in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024.

