Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Top Early Deals on 55-Inch Smart TVs

Ahead of the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, shoppers can already start grabbing exclusive early deals available now.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2025 16:49 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale will end on July 14

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale will begin on July 12
  • Shoppers can avail of no-cost EMI payment options
  • The sale is exclusive for Amazon Prime members
Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale will begin on July 12, and the e-commerce platform has already teased discounts across a range of products. If you are looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup, smart TVs from top brands like Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, and LG are currently available at reduced prices under the Prime Day Early Deals. Customers can also get additional savings through instant discounts on select bank card transactions, making the deals even more attractive. Further, there are exchange offers and coupon discounts. 

Prime Day Early Deals are now live for shoppers in India. Amazon has listed several 55-inch smart TVs from prominent brands with smart features, connectivity options, gaming features and screen technology options. Sony's 55-inch Bravia 2 4K Ultra HD smart TV (K-55S25B) is currently available for Rs. 54,990, which is lower than its listed price of Rs. 99,900. Customers can avail of Rs. 54,990 off with exchange offers. Further, there is a Rs. 1,000 coupon discount.

Similarly, brands like Xiaomi, Toshiba, and Vu have listed their 55-inch smart TVs with attractive prices now. The online marketplace is providing additional discounts for ICICI and  SBI cardholders. Further, shoppers can avail of no-cost EMI payment options. Customers purchasing products through Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can avail of another 5 percent discount.

The Amazon Prime Day 2025 will go live for customers on July 12. The sale is exclusive to Prime members, and it will end on July 14. 

Here Are Some of the Best Deals on 55-Inch Smart TVs You Can Get Now on Amazon

Model List Price on Amazon Effective Sale Price Buying Link
LG 55-inch UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (55UR75006LC) Rs. 71,990 Rs. 40,990 Buy Here
Toshiba 55-inch M550NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV (55M550NP) Rs. 79,999 Rs. 38,999 Buy Here
TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (55V6B)  Rs. 77,990 Rs. 29,990 Buy Here
Xiaomi 55-inch X Ultra HD 4K Smart Google LED TV (L55MB-AIN) Rs. 54,999 Rs. 37,999 Buy Here
Sony 55-inch Bravia 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (K-55S25B) Rs. 99,900 Rs. 54,990 Buy Here
Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV (QA55QN95BAKLXL) Rs. 2,54,900 Rs. 1,03,990 Buy Here
Panasonic 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (TH-55MX660DX) Rs. 62,990 Rs. 41,990 Buy Here
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
