Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale will begin on July 12, and the e-commerce platform has already teased discounts across a range of products. If you are looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup, smart TVs from top brands like Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, and LG are currently available at reduced prices under the Prime Day Early Deals. Customers can also get additional savings through instant discounts on select bank card transactions, making the deals even more attractive. Further, there are exchange offers and coupon discounts.

Prime Day Early Deals are now live for shoppers in India. Amazon has listed several 55-inch smart TVs from prominent brands with smart features, connectivity options, gaming features and screen technology options. Sony's 55-inch Bravia 2 4K Ultra HD smart TV (K-55S25B) is currently available for Rs. 54,990, which is lower than its listed price of Rs. 99,900. Customers can avail of Rs. 54,990 off with exchange offers. Further, there is a Rs. 1,000 coupon discount.

Similarly, brands like Xiaomi, Toshiba, and Vu have listed their 55-inch smart TVs with attractive prices now. The online marketplace is providing additional discounts for ICICI and SBI cardholders. Further, shoppers can avail of no-cost EMI payment options. Customers purchasing products through Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can avail of another 5 percent discount.

The Amazon Prime Day 2025 will go live for customers on July 12. The sale is exclusive to Prime members, and it will end on July 14.

Here Are Some of the Best Deals on 55-Inch Smart TVs You Can Get Now on Amazon