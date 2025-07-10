Technology News
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Check These Early Deals on Smart TVs

Ahead of the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, individuals can take advantage of the Prime Day early deals right now.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 July 2025 17:53 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Apart from direct discount, Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale also offers bank deals and exchange offers

Highlights
  • TCL Metallic Bezel-Less Series smart TV is available for Rs. 29,990
  • Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale will be at midnight on July 12
  • Buyers can find big discounts on a large range of products
Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale is still two days away, but instead of waiting for July 12, individuals can take advantage of the Prime Day early deals right now. The e-commerce giant has currently listed a selection of products across multiple different categories with big discounts. These products, including smartphones, tablets, earphones, speakers, home appliances, smart TVs, and more, can be purchased at their discounted price right now. If you're looking for a new smart TV, you can find early deals on brands such as Samsung, Kodak, Hisense, TCL, and Acer.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Discounts and Offers

Just like the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, the early deals also offer direct discounts as well as additional discounts. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is offering an additional 10 percent discount when making a non-EMI transaction with SBI bank credit cards or ICICI bank debit and credit cards. Further, some product listings can also provide exchange offers on top of that. To manage finances better, Amazon is also offering no-cost EMIs with specific bank cards.

Here, we have listed the best Prime Day early deals for smart TVs. Apart from this, if you're interested in what's waiting for you during the sale, then you can check the best deals on home appliances here, and the top discounts on laptops here.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Early Deals on Smart TVs

Model List Price Sale Price
Redmi Xiaomi F Series (32-inch) Rs. 24,999 Rs. 10,999
TCL Metallic Bezel-Less Series (55-inch) Rs. 77,990 Rs. 29,990
Samsung D Series Crystal 4K Dynamic (43-inch) Rs. 53,900 Rs. 36,990
Vu GloQLED Series (55-inch) Rs. 45,000 Rs. 33,990
Acer V PRO Series 4K (50-inch) Rs. 67,999 Rs. 30,999
Hisense U7Q Series (100-inch) Rs. 4,99,999 Rs. 2,99,999
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, Amazon sale, Amazon, Smart TVs, TCL, Samsung, Vu, Hisense, Acer
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Comment
  1. Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus With 12.7-Inch Screen, AI Features Launched in India
  2. Outlook Down? Microsoft Working on Fix After Several Users Report Issues
  3. Nothing Announces India-Exclusive Drop Event for Its Flagship Phone 3
  4. Tecno Pova 7 5G Series Sale Starts Today in India: See Price, Offers
  5. Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Check Early Deals on Smartphones
  6. Perplexity Finally Launches Comet, Its AI-Native Web Browser
  7. Oppo Reno 15 Series Launch Timeline, Display Details Tipped
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Launched in India With 4.1-Inch Cover Screen
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Now Available in a New Colour Variant
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit Active 2 Square Launched in India With Over 160 Sports Modes, Bluetooth Calling: Price, Specifications
  2. Musk-Owned X's CEO Linda Yaccarino to Step Down in Surprise Move
  3. Oppo Reno 15 Series Launch Timeline Tipped; Base Variant Could Get a Compact Display
  4. Acer Iconia Tab iM11 Launched in India With 11.45-Inch Screen, 7,400mAh Battery: Price, Features
  5. Airtel Announces New Rs. 189 Plan For Prepaid Customers With Unlimited Calling: All Details
  6. Samsung to Launch Its First Tri-Fold Smartphone by the End of This Year: Report
  7. Perplexity Launches Comet AI Web Browser, Comes With an In-Built Sidebar Assistant
  8. Outlook Down? Microsoft Working on Fix After Thousands of Users Report Issues Accesing Outlook Emails
  9. Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Is Coming to PS5 Later This Year
  10. Garmin Announces Google Maps App With Support For Turn by Turn Navigation: All Details
