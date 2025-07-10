Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Check These Early Deals on Smart TVs

Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale is still two days away, but instead of waiting for July 12, individuals can take advantage of the Prime Day early deals right now. The e-commerce giant has currently listed a selection of products across multiple different categories with big discounts. These products, including smartphones, tablets, earphones, speakers, home appliances, smart TVs, and more, can be purchased at their discounted price right now. If you're looking for a new smart TV, you can find early deals on brands such as Samsung, Kodak, Hisense, TCL, and Acer.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Discounts and Offers

Just like the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, the early deals also offer direct discounts as well as additional discounts. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is offering an additional 10 percent discount when making a non-EMI transaction with SBI bank credit cards or ICICI bank debit and credit cards. Further, some product listings can also provide exchange offers on top of that. To manage finances better, Amazon is also offering no-cost EMIs with specific bank cards.

Here, we have listed the best Prime Day early deals for smart TVs. Apart from this, if you're interested in what's waiting for you during the sale, then you can check the best deals on home appliances here, and the top discounts on laptops here.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Early Deals on Smart TVs

