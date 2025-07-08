Technology News
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Top Smart TV Deals Revealed Ahead of the Sale

During the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, users can purchase the Sony Bravia 2 (55-inch) smart TV for Rs. 50,990.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 July 2025 17:25 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Only Prime subscribers can take advantage of the deals during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2025 begins on July 12
  • The sale ends on July 14
  • These deals are currently not live and will be available during the sale
Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale is confirmed to be held between July 12 to 14. The e-commerce giant's annual sale for its Prime subscribers is going to be held for three days in India, marking a first. During the sale, users can find a wide range of discounts on smartphones, laptops, earphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, washing machines, air conditioners, and more. Ahead of the sale, the company has announced some of the biggest deals on smart TVs, and if you are looking to buy a new one, then you should check the offers you can take advantage of.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Deals and Discounts

During the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, users can find discounts of up to 65 percent on smart TVs. These discounts are available on devices of varying sizes across different brands. Apart from direct discounts, buyers will also get bank offers. This extra discount is provided when a user makes a transaction using debit or credit cards from specific banks. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI and exchange offers on smart TVs from brands such as Sony, Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, and more.

Let us take at some of the deals Amazon has revealed ahead of the sale. Do note, these will not be available before July 12.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Top Deals on Smart TVs

Model List Price Sale Price
Sony Bravia 2 (55-inch) Rs. 99,900 Rs. 50,990
Samsung 4K Vista Pro (43-inch) Rs. 46,900 Rs. 26,999
LG 4K Smart LED TV (55-inch) Rs. 71,990 Rs. 36,490
Xiaomi QLED TV (55-inch) Rs. 69,999 Rs. 36,499
Samsung FHD LED TV (43-inch) Rs. 29,900 Rs. 24,990
TCL 4K TV (65-inch) Rs. 1,69,990 Rs. XX,X90
Further reading: Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale, Amazon Prime Day 2025, Amazon, Smart TVs, Sony, Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, TCL
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
