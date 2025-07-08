Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Top Smart TV Deals Revealed Ahead of the Sale

Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale is confirmed to be held between July 12 to 14. The e-commerce giant's annual sale for its Prime subscribers is going to be held for three days in India, marking a first. During the sale, users can find a wide range of discounts on smartphones, laptops, earphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, washing machines, air conditioners, and more. Ahead of the sale, the company has announced some of the biggest deals on smart TVs, and if you are looking to buy a new one, then you should check the offers you can take advantage of.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Deals and Discounts

During the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, users can find discounts of up to 65 percent on smart TVs. These discounts are available on devices of varying sizes across different brands. Apart from direct discounts, buyers will also get bank offers. This extra discount is provided when a user makes a transaction using debit or credit cards from specific banks. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI and exchange offers on smart TVs from brands such as Sony, Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, and more.

Let us take at some of the deals Amazon has revealed ahead of the sale. Do note, these will not be available before July 12.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Top Deals on Smart TVs