Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Last-Minute Deals on 1.5-Ton Air Conditioners

Shoppers can unlock additional savings through instant discounts on select bank card payments on Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 July 2025 14:34 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Last-Minute Deals on 1.5-Ton Air Conditioners

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is exclusive to Prime members

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is currently live in India
  • The sale offers exchange offers and coupon discounts for shoppers
  • LG is selling its 1.5 Ton 5 Star AC for Rs. 44,990
Advertisement

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is scheduled to end tonight. The discount sale, which started at midnight on Saturday (July 12) for Prime users, offers up to 65 percent off on home appliances. With the intense heat sweeping across regions, there is a surge in air conditioner sales. If you are also planning to get one for your home or office, the ongoing sale has a lot of options from top brands. Customers can also grab extra savings through instant discounts on select bank card transactions.

Depending on your requirements, ACs come in several tonnage options, but 1.5-ton units remain the most preferred for medium-sized rooms, offering an ideal mix of performance and energy efficiency. As part of the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, several 1.5-ton air conditioners from leading brands like LG, Carrier and Haier are available at attractive discounted prices. LG is selling its 1.5 Ton 5 Star AC for Rs. 44,990, instead of the actual price of Rs. 85,990. 

Some of the models are Wi-Fi enabled and offer auto-cleaning features. Few come with an extended warranty. Besides the general discounts, SBI and ICICI Bank customers can avail maximum 10 percent discount using their cards and  EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card holders also get an additional discount on payments. Further, there are exchange offers and coupon discounts. 

Here Are Some of the Best 1.5-Ton AC Deals Available Right Now on Amazon

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Rs. 85,990 Rs. 44,990 Buy Now
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Rs. 76,090 Rs. 42,989 Buy Now
Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 69,999  Rs. 33,990 Buy Now
 Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 58,400 Rs. 37,490 Buy Now
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 58,990 Rs. 32,990 Buy Now
Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 62,290 Rs. 31,980 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, Amazon Prime Day Sale, Amazon Prime Day, Amazon, Sale Offers 2025, Amazon Prime
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Working On New AI Feature for Gboard to Improve Voice Typing Feature: Report

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Last-Minute Deals on 1.5-Ton Air Conditioners
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 FE Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, Compact Design
  2. iQOO Z10R India Launch Teased; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC
  3. Vivo X Fold 5 Launched in India With 8.03-Inch Foldable Display
  4. Realme 15 Pro 5G Display, Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  5. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: iPhone 16e Deal You Shouldn't Miss
  6. Google Pixel 10 Series Leak Hints at Similar Pricing to Pixel 9 Lineup
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Key Specifications Leaked: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Shubhanshu Shukla Bids Farewell from ISS, Honours India’s Space Legacy
  2. Realme 15 Pro 5G Display, Battery, Charging Features Revealed Ahead of July 24 India Launch
  3. Apple Smart Home Hub Launch Delayed to 2026: Mark Gurman
  4. Google Working On New AI Feature for Gboard to Improve Voice Typing Feature: Report
  5. Vivo X200 FE Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 6,500mAh Battery
  6. Vivo X Fold 5 Launched in India With 8.03-Inch Foldable Screen, 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  7. Samsung Confirms Some Galaxy AI Features Will Remain Free After 2025: Report
  8. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Check This Last Minute Deal on iPhone 16e
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Key Specifications Leaked; Could Feature Larger Battery, LTPO Display
  10. Google Pixel 10 Series, Pixel Buds 2a Pricing Leaked Online Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »