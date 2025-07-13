Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Robotic Vacuum Cleaners

Eligible Amazon Pay users can enjoy up to five percent of cashback.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 July 2025 16:20 IST
Highlights
  • SBI or ICICI Bank debit and credit card users can get 10 percent off
  • Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can get similar added discount
  • Amazon's Prime Day 2025 sale will last till July 14
Amazon's three-day long Prime Day sale of 2025 has entered its second day. The e-commerce site is offering lucrative discounts on a wide range of items, including home furniture, large appliances, fashion items, personal gadgets and more. Shoppers can enjoy further reduced prices by availing of additional benefits like exchange deals, bank offers or coupon discounts. The sale, which started on July 12, will last through July 14.

In addition to other bank offers, SBI and ICICI Bank customers using their debit or credit cards can receive a 10 percent discount. Buyers paying through their Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can enjoy a similar 10 percent offer. Eligible Amazon Pay users can get up to five percent of cashback as well. Beyond these offers, shoppers can avail of exchange offers and coupon discounts, details of which are listed on individual product pages.

Some of the best deals during the ongoing Prime Day Sale 2025 are on gadgets like laptops, smartphones, earphones, smartwatches and tablets. Amazon is also offering big discounts on household appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and smart TVs. Here we have compiled some of the best deals on robotic vacuum cleaners.

Best Deals on Robotic Vacuum Cleaners in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
DREAME L10S Pro Ultra Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 2,49,999 Rs. 52,999 Buy Now
DREAME L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 1,12,999 Rs. 32,999 Buy Now
ILIFE T20s Pro Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 99,990 Rs. 28,900 Buy Now
ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 99,900 Rs. 27,999 Buy Now
ILIFE A30 Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Empty Station Rs. 69,999 Rs. 22,900 Buy Now
AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 44,990 Rs. 19,499 Buy Now
ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 59,900 Rs. 18,999 Buy Now
ILIFE V20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 49,999 Rs. 13,990 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Robotic Vacuum Cleaners
