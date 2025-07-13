Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale went live on Saturday (July 12) and will run until July 14. Though the sale is exclusive to Prime members, it brings wide-ranging discounts across categories like smartphones, laptops, earphones, smartwatches, and home appliances. It's also a great time to grab lightweight laptops with a thin build, with up to 40 percent off on models from Lenovo, HP, Dell, and Asus.

During the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, shoppers can take advantage of direct discounts on thousands of products across Amazon. Additional savings are available through exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and Amazon Pay-based deals. Buyers using credit cards of SBI and credit and debit cards of ICICI Bank can get up to 10 percent instant discount, while Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card users can enjoy five percent instant discount and five percent cashback on purchases and EMI transactions.

We've already highlighted top laptop deals and the best gaming laptops under Rs. 80,000 from the Amazon Prime Day sale. Now, here's a look at the best offers on thin and light laptops. Notable picks in this range include the Acer Aspire 3, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 and HP OmniBook 5. Before placing the order, you can compare prices across other e-commerce websites to ensure you're getting the best value.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Top Offers on Thin and Light Laptops

