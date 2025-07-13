Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Thin and Light Laptops

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is accessible only to customers who have an active Prime membership.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 July 2025 14:20 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Thin and Light Laptops

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale will end on July 14

  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 started on July 12
  • Amazon is offering up to 40 percent discount on laptops
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale offers no-cost EMI options and Amazon coupons
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale went live on Saturday (July 12) and will run until July 14. Though the sale is exclusive to Prime members, it brings wide-ranging discounts across categories like smartphones, laptops, earphones, smartwatches, and home appliances. It's also a great time to grab lightweight laptops with a thin build, with up to 40 percent off on models from Lenovo, HP, Dell, and Asus.

During the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, shoppers can take advantage of direct discounts on thousands of products across Amazon. Additional savings are available through exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and Amazon Pay-based deals. Buyers using credit cards of SBI and credit and debit cards of ICICI Bank can get up to 10 percent instant discount, while Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card users can enjoy five percent instant discount and five percent cashback on purchases and EMI transactions.

We've already highlighted top laptop deals and the best gaming laptops under Rs. 80,000 from the Amazon Prime Day sale. Now, here's a look at the best offers on thin and light laptops. Notable picks in this range include the Acer Aspire 3, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 and HP OmniBook 5. Before placing the order, you can compare prices across other e-commerce websites to ensure you're getting the best value.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Top Offers on Thin and Light Laptops 

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U) Rs. 59,290 Rs. 37,490  Buy Now
Acer Aspire 3 (Intel Core Celeron N4500) Rs. 32,999 Rs. 21,990 Buy Now
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 PUV-00028   Rs. 1,23,399 Rs. 69,990 Buy Now
HP OmniBook 5 (AMD Ryzen AI 5 340) Rs. 39,999 Rs. 23,749 Buy Now
Microsoft New Surface Pro (11Th Edition)  Rs. 1,21,999 Rs. 1,04,490 Buy Now
Dell Inspiron 5440 Rs. 85,000 Rs. 65,990  Buy Now
Lenovo V15 G4  Rs. 26,990 Rs. 25,880  Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro   Rs. 1,39,990 Rs. 95,999  Buy Now
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, Sale Offers 2025, Amazon Prime Day Sale, Amazon Prime Day, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
