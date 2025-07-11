Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Early Deals on Gaming Laptops

Amazon Prime Day sale 2025, which will begin on July 12, is still a day away. However, if you're in immediate need of a new gaming laptop, the e-commerce giant is currently offering a large range of products with discounts, as part of its “Prime Day early deals” event. These early deals began on Thursday and will continue till Friday midnight, when the Prime Day sale officially begins. While the company is likely saving its best discounts and deals for the main event, Prime subscribers can still find discounted prices on gaming laptops from HP, Acer, Asus, and more.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Early Deals and Discounts

The early deals are also exclusive to Prime subscribers, so only those buyers who have an active subscription to the e-commerce platform will be able to purchase products right now. Currently, Amazon is offering up to a 30 percent discount on gaming laptops. Additionally, individuals can also take advantage of bank offers. This extra discount can be availed of by making payments using SBI bank credit cards or ICICI bank debit and credit cards. For payment management, the platform offers no-cost EMIs as well.

We have curated a list of the best Prime Day early deals on gaming laptops here. However, if you're looking for deals on tablets, you can find them here. Alternatively, smart TV deals are listed here.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.