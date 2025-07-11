Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Early Deals on Gaming Laptops

Ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale 2025, the e-commerce giant has listed several gaming laptops with lucrative discounts.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2025 17:46 IST
During the Amazon Prime Day sale 2025, buyers can also take advantage of bank offers from SBI and ICICI

Highlights
  • Amazon’s Prime Day early deals are exclusive to Prime subscribers
  • Individuals can purchase these listed products right away
  • The Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 begins on July 12
Amazon Prime Day sale 2025, which will begin on July 12, is still a day away. However, if you're in immediate need of a new gaming laptop, the e-commerce giant is currently offering a large range of products with discounts, as part of its “Prime Day early deals” event. These early deals began on Thursday and will continue till Friday midnight, when the Prime Day sale officially begins. While the company is likely saving its best discounts and deals for the main event, Prime subscribers can still find discounted prices on gaming laptops from HP, Acer, Asus, and more.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Early Deals and Discounts

The early deals are also exclusive to Prime subscribers, so only those buyers who have an active subscription to the e-commerce platform will be able to purchase products right now. Currently, Amazon is offering up to a 30 percent discount on gaming laptops. Additionally, individuals can also take advantage of bank offers. This extra discount can be availed of by making payments using SBI bank credit cards or ICICI bank debit and credit cards. For payment management, the platform offers no-cost EMIs as well.

We have curated a list of the best Prime Day early deals on gaming laptops here. However, if you're looking for deals on tablets, you can find them here. Alternatively, smart TV deals are listed here.

Model List Price Sale Price
Asus TUF F15 (Intel Core i7-13th Gen) Rs. 1,31,990 Rs. 97,990
Acer ALG (Intel Core i7-13th Gen) Rs. 99,990 Rs. 69,990
HP Victus (AMD Ryzen 7) Rs. 1,08,472 Rs. 80,990
Lenovo LOQ (Intel Core i5-12th Gen) Rs. 95,890 Rs. 67,990
Asus TUF Gaming A15 (AMD Ryzen 7) Rs. 1,07,990 Rs. 83,990
Dell G-series-15 (Intel Core i5-13th Gen) Rs. 1,05,398 Rs. 74,990
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
