Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Realme Phones, TWS, and More

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is currently underway for Prime subscribers in India. The annual discount sale will continue until July 14, offering hundreds of deals on products across various categories, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, home appliances, and more. Mobile phones and accessories are available with up to 65 percent discounts in the ongoing sale. Several Realme smartphones, including the Realme 13 Pro 5G and GT 7T, have received significant price cuts. This makes it a great opportunity to grab a device you've had your eye on at a more affordable rate, offering better value for your money.

The ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has listed the latest smartphones like Realme GT 7 Dream Edition, Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Realme 14x 5G, and more with long battery life, a good balance of CPU and camera performance, at compelling discounts. Realme's tablets, earphones and even vacuum cleaners are available for a discounted rate. Besides the general discounts, Amazon Prime users can also take advantage of exchange discounts and additional coupon-based offers. Amazon has associated with ICICI Bank and SBI to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their credit cards.

Shoppers can also enjoy Amazon Pay offers. The online marketplace is providing cash on delivery options, no-cost EMI offers and an easy return facility.

Here are our top picks for the best deals on Realme products on Amazon right now. Shoppers are advised to compare prices on other e-commerce websites before placing an order.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Top Offers on Realme

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.