Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Realme Phones, TWS, and More

Amazon is offering an instant discount of up to 10 percent for purchases made using select bank cards.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 July 2025 12:45 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Realme Phones, TWS, and More

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 7T is available for Rs. 34,998 in the ongoing sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is limited for Prime members
  • Shoppers can get Amazon Pay offers
  • The online marketplace is providing cash on delivery options
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is currently underway for Prime subscribers in India. The annual discount sale will continue until July 14, offering hundreds of deals on products across various categories, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, home appliances, and more. Mobile phones and accessories are available with up to 65 percent discounts in the ongoing sale. Several Realme smartphones, including the Realme 13 Pro 5G and GT 7T, have received significant price cuts. This makes it a great opportunity to grab a device you've had your eye on at a more affordable rate, offering better value for your money.

The ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has listed the latest smartphones like Realme GT 7 Dream Edition, Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Realme 14x 5G, and more with long battery life, a good balance of CPU and camera performance, at compelling discounts. Realme's tablets, earphones and even vacuum cleaners are available for a discounted rate. Besides the general discounts, Amazon Prime users can also take advantage of exchange discounts and additional coupon-based offers. Amazon has associated with ICICI Bank and SBI to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their credit cards.

Shoppers can also enjoy Amazon Pay offers. The online marketplace is providing cash on delivery options, no-cost EMI offers and an easy return facility.

Here are our top picks for the best deals on Realme products on Amazon right now. Shoppers are advised to compare prices on other e-commerce websites before placing an order.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Top Offers on Realme

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G  Rs. 14,999 Rs. 11,498 Buy Now
Realme GT 7 Dream Edition Rs. 59,999 Rs. 49,998 Buy Now
Realme GT 7T  Rs. 39,999 Rs. 34,998 Buy Now
Realme 13 Pro 5G  Rs. 39,999 Rs. 23,749 Buy Now
Realme 14x 5G  Rs. 16,999 Rs. 14,249 Buy Now
Realme Pad 2 Rs. 32,999 Rs. 18,999 Buy Now
Realme Buds Air 7 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,799 Buy Now
Realme Techlife Robot 2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner  Rs. 29,999 Rs. 10,999 Buy Now
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme GT 7 Dream Edition

Realme GT 7 Dream Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400e
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Realme GT 7T

Realme GT 7T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 7000mAh battery and 120W fast-charging support
  • Bright display
  • IP69 rating
  • Excellent for gaming
  • AI features are useful
  • Bad
  • No Corning screen protection
  • Average ultrawide camera performance
Read detailed Realme GT 7T review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Rear Camera 32-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
Realme Pad 2

Realme Pad 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and premium design
  • Good build quality
  • Wide aspect display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Quad-speaker setup
  • Excellent battery life
  • Clean, feature-rich software
  • Bad
  • No headphone jack
Read detailed Realme Pad 2 review
Display 11.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel + No
Resolution 1200x2000 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel + No
Battery Capacity 8360mAh
Comments

