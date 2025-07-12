Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Smart TV Deals Under Rs. 50,000

Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale is exclusive to Prime members
Highlights
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is currently live in India
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 will end on July 14
The sale brings offers on Samsung, Xiaomi, TCL smart TVs
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is currently live. The annual sale, which is limited to Prime members, brings discounts on various product categories and will continue until July 14. The e-commerce company is offering up to 65 percent off top TV brands during the sale. They are listed with additional no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts. Amazon has joined hands with SBI and ICICI Bank to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards.
If you're shopping for a new smart TV, the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale offers a wide range of choices from top brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, TCL, and others. Both current and recent models are available at compelling discounts. Xiaomi's 55-inch X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ series TV (L55M8-5XIN) is listed for Rs. 34,999, instead of the original price tag of Rs. 69,999.
Similarly, Amazon is selling the Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra TV for Rs. 29,490, down from the listed price of Rs. 49,900. We've scanned through hundreds of other deals on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 to list down the best offers on smart TVs under Rs. 50,000.
Amazon has partnered with ICICI and SBI Bank to offer up to 10 percent savings on credit card and EMI payments. Discounts are also available for purchases made using ICICI Bank debit cards. Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card users can avail of extra discounts. Additionally, there are no-cost EMI offers for up to 24 months, Amazon Pay-based discounts and exchange offers.
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best Offers on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000
Model
List Price on Amazon
Effective Sale Price
Buying Link
Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV (UA43DUE77AKLXL)
